ST. PETERSBURG — Outfielder Avisail Garcia appears headed to a new home.
Garcia, a free agent after a solid 2019 season with the Rays, is in advanced talks with the Brewers.
The Rays had some interest in retaining Garcia, who hit .282 with 20 home runs, 72 RBIs and a .796 OPS in 125 games, and played solid defense. The Marlins were among those also interested.
Garcia, 28, signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Rays in January after being nontendered by the White Sox and based on his solid performance, he was looking to cash in on a new deal in terms of dollars and a multiyear contract.
If Garcia goes to Milwaukee or elsewhere, he will become the second free agent to leave the Rays, joining catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Braves last month.
Without them, and having swapped the more established Tommy Pham for Hunter Renfroe as part of a five-player deal with the Padres, the Rays are looking to add at least one productive right-handed hitter to their revamped lineup.
Among the free agent options are Edwin Encarnacion, Hunter Pence, Yasiel Puig, Domingo Santana, plus former Rays C.J. Cron and Steven Souza Jr.
The Rays are the process of completing a two-year, $12 million deal with free agent lefty slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, with a physical exam, formal announcement and press conference expected by midweek.
