TAMPA — Playoffs? You want to talk about playoffs?
Well, Bucs coach Bruce Arians did just that on Wednesday, telling his team that at 5-7, they can’t lose another game to have any chance at the post-season.
“We talked about it this morning," Arians said. “You know, if you want to feel what the playoffs are like, you’re in it. Right now. They’re one game seasons and if you lose your done. Then you play for fun. I’ve been in it where we’ve had to win four. We won all four. We were the sixth seed and we won the Super Bowl. (Jason Piere-Paul) has been in the same situation (with the Giants). So it’s happened, it’s been done. You just have to take care of your own business, you can’t worry about anybody else."
The playoff chances aren’t good for the Bucs, to say the least. Basically, they need to win their final four games. That’s almost absolute.
But they also need the Minnesota Vikings to lose their final four games. But other NFC teams are involved as well.
There are several scenarios that would get the Bucs in the playoffs. Among them:
—The Bucs win out AND…
—The Vikings go 1-4 with the only possible win over the Rams.
—The Rams go 1-3 (or 2-2 if the Vikings go 0-4).
—The Bears go 2-2, but would have to lose two of their next three against the Cowboys, Packers and Chiefs.
“Coach talked to us this morning about playoff chances," Pierre-Paul said. “But how I feel, we should already be there. It’s those close games that put us where we’re at right now. I feel like we shouldn’t be here.
“I was telling my coach I was mad about the situation that there was probably one or two games I would’ve changed. But at the end of the day, I’m here now. All we got to do now is play and hopefully we will win."
And if the Bucs don’t win out?
“I look at it like this, there’s a bunch of teams that aren’t going to make the playoffs and they’re looking to ruin their chances of making the playoffs," Pierre-Paul said. “Trust me, I’ve been on that side. Coming in here, you got a chance, I’m trying to ruin you."
White honored
Linebacker Devin White is leading a resurgent Bucs defense and the league has taken notice.
White was named the NFC Defensive Rookie of the Month for November after helping the Bucs to a 3-1 mark with his game-changing plays.
White had 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery, which he returned 14 yards for a touchdown in Sunday’s 28-11 win over the Jaguars.
White is only the third Bucs player to win the award. Linebacker Lavonte David captured it seven years ago and defensive end Noah Spence won it in 2016.
White, Steelers linebacker Devin Bush and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are the only players this season to record an interception and a fumble returned for a touchdown in the same game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.