It has been more or less a reoccurring theme in 23-year-old Vidal Brujan's brief professional career.
On a day when the speedy, young infielder made his first-ever major league start in center field, all anyone could seem to talk about was Wander Franco.
Like Brujan, Franco is a Rays' infield prospect, but he's also the top-rated prospect in all of baseball. Franco slammed a mammoth home run in Tampa Bay's 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.
Brujan had a quiet afternoon in center and at the plate, was hitless in one at bat, and left the game after Pirates reliever James Marvel hit him with a pitch in the fifth inning.
After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash said the Brujan should be OK, and would be evaluated before today's game.
"It got him good, but he said he's good," Cash said. "We've got him penciled in for tomorrow."
Brujan's reluctance to come out of the lineup is understandable. He may be Tampa Bay's No. 3 or 4 rated prospect, but with Franco, Taylor Walls, Seth Johnson and other prospects competing for time on the infield, he needs to make the most of his opportunity.
"We all get along, we push ourselves and we help each other out," Brujan said of the infield prospects. "We want each other to succeed, it's really good to have these guys around.
"You want to be a good teammate, but the same time you still have to worry about yourself and push yourself."
Cash seems intent on giving him a chance, he came on for shortstop Willy Adames on Tuesday against Boston and had a hit and a walk. But as Cash points out, the prospects "can't all play shortstop, they've got to move around a little bit."
That's where Brujan's versatility, long a valued asset in the Rays' organization, should work in his favor.
"We would have explored it a lot more last year, if we were under more normal conditions. We don't want to miss the opportunity to get him out there. He's a pretty electric player with his speed, the arm, all those things and (we'll) see where it goes.
"Bru's got a lot of talent, we'll just bounce him back and forth. We're looking at Bru as being a guy that if we get into a bind in the infield or outfield, and to be able to call up a guy like that, would be a real help."
For his part, Brujan is more than willing to play the outfield, something he did occasionally in his native Dominican Republic.
"Hopefully I can be the next (Gold Glove center fielder Kevin) Kiermaier or be even better," he joked via interpreter Manny Navarro on the morning Zoom call. "I grew up playing all the positions, then I (concentrated) on the infield, but I got some time playing outfield in the Dominican."
"My job is to stay focused on defense. Anywhere they want me to play, I'll play."
His game is also speed, he stole 55 bases in 2018 and 48 in 2019, and bat handling, his strikeout rate has been under 15% throughout his career.
Just don't expect any of that to steal the spotlight from Franco, 20, who has impressed Brujan as well as everyone else.
"He's so young, and he has such quick hands," Brujan said. "Sometimes I think he's not human, the way he's so poised at the plate and the way he handles the bat are impressive."
