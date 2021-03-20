Bryse Wilson continued his steady spring Saturday, allowing one run over 4-2/3 innings in the Braves’ 8-2 win over the Red Sox.
It wasn’t Wilson’s finest showing, but he navigated through it well. He surrendered five hits, struck out three and walked three. He departed with the bases loaded in the fifth after issuing two walks and hitting a batter. Lefty A.J. Minter struck out Rafael Devers to end the frame.
“It was good for him that he had traffic, made pitches, had some double plays, some long at-bats,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It was all good.”
Wilson took a line drive off his calf in the first at-bat of the game. It began a shaky first inning in which the Red Sox scored their lone run off him. Wilson settled in before running out of gas in the fifth, leading to his exit after exceeding the 70-pitch mark.
“I was able to get a couple more strikeouts, get guys to two strikes a bit better,” Wilson said. “I was happy with that. I was more in the strike zone last start, but we’ll work on it and go from there. Overall, I’m happy about it.”
Wilson and Kyle Wright have had solid springs, which is reason for encouragement. Regardless of who opens the season in the rotation, the Braves will need them both over the long haul.
Notes from Saturday
• Infielder Ehire Adrianza hasn’t cooled off. After hitting a double Friday night, Adrianza went 3-for-3 and singled home two runs in the fifth inning Saturday. He’s hitting .429 this spring. His performance, along with his defensive abilities, have positioned him to take one of the open bench spots.
• It was valuable to see Minter enter in a bases-loaded jam and strike out a hitter such as Devers. The Braves will count on the lefty in those situations during the regular season.
“He’s going to do a back-to-back, so that was the perfect situation to bring him in for the first one,” Snitker said. “That’s going to be his role, so that was good to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.