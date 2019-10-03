TAMPA — The numbers Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett posted in his first month of the season read like a misprint: Nine sacks, 10 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and an interception.
“Look, his production after four games is like hitting .500 in baseball,” said Saints coach Sean Payton. "In other words, this is our first division game and he’s got nine sacks and ump-teen pressures. So that’s a credit to how he’s playing. It’s a credit to the coaches and the scheme against some really good competition and he’s taken advantage of the opportunity, I think he’s in the perfect scheme for what he does.
“Watching the cutups and watching all these reels, he’s been outstanding.”
Barrett’s production caught the attention of the league and on Thursday he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.
Barrett has at least one sack in each of his four games. He capped off September by leading the Bucs to a 55-40 win over the Rams with his first career interception and forcing a fumble that was returned 37 yards for a game-sealing touchdown by Ndamukong Suh.
Barrett also tipped a pass from Rams quarterback Jared Goff that was intercepted by Jordan Whitehead.
What Barrett has accomplished in the season’s first month has even surprised him. “This level is ridiculous,” Barrett said. “It’s blowing my mind as well. I always knew I could play in the league and produce, but at this rate, the way it’s going right now, it’s looking really good.
”I love all the recognition, but I just want to play football. That’s what it’s all about to me. Winning and playing football."
Barrett gave credit to his defensive line teammates for creating one-on-ones for him.
“This level that I’m doing it at right now, it’s unseen,” Barrett said. “I mean, it’s just crazy. Then everybody talking to you, it makes it that much bigger.”
The last Bucs player to win NFC Defensive Player of the Month was linebacker Barrett Ruud in September 2007.
Barrett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bucs as a free agent in March.
