TAMPA — Shaquil Barrett can now admit there was a time during his teenage years in East Baltimore when he became lazy. He missed school, stopped going to his football practices, didn’t work out and gained weight.
“He just kind of started to fall off,” his older brother Kevin Barrett said.
That’s a lot different than the Shaq Barrett the Bucs see today.
Tampa Bay’s new outside linebacker is a player who doesn’t waste an opportunity to hone his craft as a pass rusher is off NFL’s best start sacking the quarterback since Michael Jackson’s Thriller was topping the Billboard charts. Three games the season, the Bucs’ signing of Barrett to a one-year, $4 million deal looks like the league’s best offseason acquisitions.
Barrett, 26, has eight sacks in three games. The only player with that many sacks that fast was the Jets’ Mark Gastineau in 1984. Barrett is on pace for 42, which would shatter Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL record of 22½ set in 2001.
“I don’t think I’ve seen anybody get eight sacks in three weeks,” Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said. "I’m sure it’s not going to be like that every week, but we like where he’s at right now."
At age 15, Barrett knew he needed a change. The final straw was when Barrett and a friend were robbed of their wallets and cell phones walking home from a store.
So he left Baltimore to join his brother in Boys Town, a village in Nebraska where kids have been provided structure since 1921 when Father Edward J. Flanagan established an orphanage there.
At Boys Town, Shaq and Kevin lived in a home with several other kids, headed by a married couple and run like a traditional home with regimented chores and mealtimes.
The brothers were always close, and reuniting brought out the best in both.
"Before he came, I was motivated to get kicked out of Boys Town so I could get sent home back to Baltimore,” Kevin said.
Barrett quickly learned that everything at Boys Town was earned, including playing football. If chores at home weren’t done, you couldn’t play.
“I needed more structure," Barrett said, “but it was a lot more than I expected. ... It really wasn’t a school I needed to be at, and I really didn’t know what type of school it was, and if I did I probably wouldn’t have went there.”
On the football field, Barrett stood out immediately. His speed was evident, even though he played in one of Nebraska’s smaller classifications. With Shaq and Kevin leading the way, Boys Town went to two state title games. As a senior, Shaq blocked six kicks.
“You could tell probably two practices into him getting there his sophomore year that this kid needed to play for us right away,” said Barrett’s football coach at Boys Town, Kevin Kush. “He was a nightmare for anybody, and we could play him anywhere. He knew every position, every line stunt.”
The brothers both went to Division II Nebraska-Omaha, Shaq played football and Kevin was a wrestler, but both programs were disbanded a year later.
Kush made a call to Nebraska telling a friend on the staff about Shaq, who started at UNO as a freshman, but never received a call back. Colorado State was the only Division I team interested. Barrett started three seasons at CSU and won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors as a senior, but went undrafted.
Shaq worked his way onto the Denver Broncos practice squad, but was cut twice by the Broncos his first season. Life on the roster bubble was frustrating, and after that season, Barrett committed to transforming his body, cutting down on his body fat — which he said was 20 percent at the time — and eating better to become leaner and faster off the line.
Barrett credits his wife Jordanna, whom he married in 2012 and has three children with, for helping his diet.
“I hit it really hard, cardio weights, basketball, and my wife was meal prepping all the time so it was easy to just grab a meal and warm it up,” Barrett said. “I just wanted to give myself the best chance I could to succeed and really earn a role on the team. It helped. I got a little faster and the front office people and the coaches liked to see that I was changing and really putting in an effort.”
Barrett jokes that he left Colorado State with just two pass rush moves — a bull rush and a double swipe. On the practice squad, he started testing out more moves against the Broncos starting left tackle, gradually building up confidence getting into the backfield.
Once he joined the active roster in Denver in 2015, he started learning from some of the NFL’s best pass rusher: teammates Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Shane Ray and Bradley Chubb.
"I was just able to develop it over time," Barrett said. "Everybody says you have to have all these moves that look the same so they don't know what's coming. That's what I've been trying to work on.
“If you’re a one-trick pony it’s easy to defend and now I’m trying to keep them guessing and just kind of work all my moves. But it came from everywhere, from me watching film or other guys, being in Denver.”
Barrett logged four sacks in last week against the Giants following a three-sack effort at Carolina.
"Normally, if a quarterback’s back there [holding the ball] and he gets a sack, it’s coverage, but he’s getting some quick sacks," Arians said. "He’s whipping guys fast – and that’s all him. He’s got a good delay move – he’s got a nice toolbox of moves, and as teams get used to him, I think he’s got a few more he hasn’t even used yet."
Teammates see that Barrett is still trying to learn with every play, realizing he will get more attention after his quick start.
"One of the things I love about a young guy like that is he actually listens," said defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. "On either the third or fourth sack (last week), he reached for the ball like I told him to and he got it out. He's been doing a tremendous job.
“He’s probably going to get a little more attention the next handful of weeks ... as people continue to notice him on film and he’s just got to continue to keep pressing and do what he’s doing.”
Barrett knows he will eventually see more double teams, and was surprised he didn’t see more last Sunday. More often opponents decide to double-team interior linemen like Suh or Vita Vea or Suh.
“I guess they’re thinking it’s a fluke right now," he said. "Hopefully, the Rams think the same thing and give me some one-on-ones. I know everybody will step up and make big plays when their time comes.”
Barrett was limited to a rotational pass-rusher role during his four seasons in Denver, so this is his first opportunity to be on the field every down. And just like every stop along the way, from Nebraska to Colorado, he’s making the most of it.
“He did everything right,” Kush said. “When there’s was a door of opportunity, he said, ‘I’m going through it. I’m going to take that.’ Just like he’s doing in Tampa now. He saw that opportunity to get on the field every down and took a leap of faith.”
