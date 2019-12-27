TAMPA — A lot needed to happen for Bruce Arians to return to the sideline, but no factor was more important than ensuring his health over the course of a season.
And as the Bucs head coach completed his final practice of the season Friday, Arians he feels good and wishes the team had more games to play.
“This is the best I’ve felt in a long time at the end of a season,” said Arians, who turned 67 in October. "Had we won last week and this week, it’d be like, just don’t stop. Let’s don’t stop. Let’s keep going, because I’m ready for the playoffs. It’s been very exciting. It’s been very rewarding to know it worked out the way I hoped it would. We’ll go on from there, but yeah, that part has been very gratifying.”
Arians and the Bucs face Atlanta in a 1 p.m. season-finale Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. He retired from coaching following the 2017 season after battling health issues and spent one season as a TV analyst. The Bucs’ hiring of Arians was contingent on him passing a physical, which he said he passed with a "C" after years of getting “F’s.”
He is under contract through the 2022 season with an option for 2023 that would take him to age 71.
This offseason, both of his coordinators, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, could receiver head coaching interest. Getting both coaches to join his staff, and passing play-calling duties down to Leftwich, played a major role in Arians’ decision to return, though he said this week that he always has contingency plans in place if he loses his top coaches.
Bucs receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Beau Allen will not play Sunday, Arians announced.
Allen, a pending free agent, will miss the final three games with an ankle injury, and Godwin will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. They were the only two players who didn’t practice Friday.
