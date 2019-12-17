Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Pro Bowl voters felt a lot like defensive coordinators when trying to choose between Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Which Bucs receiver do you have to pay the most attention to?
The answer was both.
Evans and Godwin were each selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team Tuesday night in a vote by fans, coaches and players.
It’s the third Pro Bowl selection for Evans, who also received the honor in 2016 and 2018, but the first for Godwin.
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who leads the NFL with 16.5 sacks and tied Warren Sapp’s franchise record Sunday at Detroit, was named to his first Pro Bowl.
Unfortunately, it’s uncertain whether either Evans or Godwin will be able to play in the NFL all-star game Jan. 26 Orlando since both are out with hamstring injuries.
Evans joined Randy Moss as the only players to record six, 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career.
Evans has 67 catches for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns before injuring his hamstring two weeks ago.
Godwin leads the Bucs with 86 catches, is second in the NFL with 1,333 yards and a team-leading nine touchdowns.
An undrafted player from Colorado State who had 14 sacks in five seasons with the Broncos, Barrett signed a one-year, $4-million contract with the Bucs. He got off to a hot start with nine sacks in his first four games.
