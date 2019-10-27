The Titans’ fake field goal fooled no one, with the possible exception of the officiating crew for the Tampa Bay-Tennessee game Sunday in Nashville.
With Tennessee leading 27-23 and four minutes remaining, the Titans lined up for a field goal. That’s when Bucs rookie linebacker Devin White’s hit on Titans holder Brett Kern clearly jarred the ball loose before Kern hit the turf.
Bucs safety Anthony Adams recovered and dashed untouched to the end zone. No Titan even gave chase. That’s because officials had blown the play dead.
Here’s how referee Adrian Hill explained it:
“The ruling on the field was that the runner was down by contact before the ball came out. That’s why the whistle blew. The whistle was blown because the ruling was that the runner was down by contact.”
“The inadvertent whistle was a huge, huge play,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said. “You pick up a fumble and run it for a touchdown to win the game. Not good.”
It’s worth noting that Tennessee likely would have trailed only 30-27 with more than two minutes remaining and one timeout. And the Bucs dug their own hole. Two of their four turnovers led to 14 Titans points.
Still, White said he knows a fumble when he sees one.
“I thought in the NFL nowadays they just let the play go through and go back and review it," he said. "I played all the way until the touchdown because I knew the ball came out.”
The Bucs led 23-20 midway through the fourth quarter before Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the Titans on a 90-yard drive to grab the lead with 6:55 remaining.
Tannehill, making his second start for former No. 1 pick Marcus Mariota, went 8 of 9 passing on the drive.
The Bucs had a chance to hold Tennessee to a game-tying field goal, but on third-and-goal, Brown ran a simple out route in front of Davis in the end zone for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.
The Bucs drove to the Titans’ 32 with two minutes remaining, but on fourth-and-1, the Bucs tried an inside run to Peyton Barber that was stopped short.
It was the third straight loss for the Bucs, who fell to 2-5 on the season with Tuesday’s trading deadline approaching.
The loss ruined a record day by Mike Evans.
In a city that has produced its share of hit records, Evans busted the receiving charts with one of his own.
Evans caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. By the time he left Nissan Stadium, he also owned the club record for career-receptions, passing James Wilder (430) with 432. But oddly, he was never targeted on the final drive.
The Bucs trailed 14-3, the result of two first-half turnovers, including another Jameis Winston interception.
