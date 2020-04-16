Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Bucs receiver Chris Godwin wants to get back on the football field. He wants to build chemistry with his new quarterback, Tom Brady. He wants to build on last year’s breakout season.
But due to concerns over the coronavirus, that will all have to wait.
Organized team activities were supposed to begin next week. Instead, players will work out on their own, receiving training instruction and guidance from their teams through video conferencing. Teams can send players workout equipment up to $1,500 per player.
There’s no telling when the NFL season will return to normal.
While next week’s draft will take place under social distancing restrictions, the opportunity to begin training camp practices — and, ultimately, playing games — still seems a very long way off.
Speaking Thursday during a video conference call with reporters, Godwin said he would support moving the season back if that was necessary to ensure safety. When the game does eventually call the players back, he says, they will be ready.
“I think that would be a really, really strange situation,” Godwin said. “Obviously, these are unprecedented times. No one is sure what’s going to happen. The biggest thing is the safety of all of our citizens. It doesn’t make sense to rush to get back to try to make sure we’re on time for things if we’re just going to have a major setback.
“Sports are great, but I don’t think it’s worth the loss of life. The biggest thing is being safe, so if we have to push it back, so be it. It’s our job as professionals to be ready whenever they tell us to line up.”
Asked about potentially playing in empty stadiums, Godwin said it would be something he’d have to get used to. But he said he supports the idea if it’s the safest avenue for everyone.
“I guess my opinion on it is the biggest thing we need to focus on is the safety of everyone. Not just the players, but the fans,” Godwin said. “I know also that we’re very eager for sports to come back. That’s kind of what our country runs around. But I don’t think it would be smart to bring sports back only to have another setback.
“If that’s what we have to do, so be it. But there’s no doubt about it, it would be strange.”
