TAMPA — O.J. Howard, the underutilized Bucs tight end who has been the subject of recent trade interest, missed Thursday’s practice session open to media with a hamstring injury.
Howard appeared on the Bucs’ injury report for the first time Wednesday, listed as a limited participant, and wasn’t wearing pads or with a helmet as he walked onto the practice field Thursday.
He has just 13 catches for 176 yards this season on 18 targets through the team’s first six games, and his 13.5 yards per reception is 3 yards fewer than last season.
“Part of it’s game planning, part of it’s opportunities in the game,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of Howard’s diminished role in the offense. "He’s got to catch it — he dropped two balls last week.
“But (the) other (part) is opportunity. A lot of stuff that we’ve had for him in the red zone just hasn’t happened. We go into a game with 100-and-some plays and the game dictates sometimes what happens, but part of the time when we have game planned for him, they take it out of the way.”
A Sports Illustrated report earlier this week said that the Patriots inquired about Howard’s availability, but were rebuffed by the Bucs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.