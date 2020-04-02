Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Mike Biehl sat in his home office — well, the one on loan from his wife, Kim — and tried to FaceTime another football player.
This is how the Bucs and their college scouting director are preparing for the NFL draft as the team practices social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Big Ten player Biehl was attempting to reach on this day had left his college campus to return to his parents’ home. But that state went on lockdown and he was stuck there, his iPad still back at his college residence.
The player answered the call, but the house was loud and playful.
“He went out to his truck. He was on an iPhone in his truck,” Biehl said. “His nephews were running around, so he talked to us from there. It wasn’t ideal, but ... they’re just like we are. They’re trying to make the most of it, put their best foot forward and do what they can to sell us on them becoming a Buccaneer.”
We are just three weeks from the NFL draft, which still is scheduled to be held at remote locations around the league, from April 23-25. Normally, there would be a flurry of meetings between Biehl, general manager Jason Licht, director of player personnel John Spytek and coach Bruce Arians at the AdventHealth Training Center, which is closed. The quorum would grow to include area scouts until about 20 were involved in analyzing player reports and setting the draft board.
Like the rest of the world, the NFL is working from home, helping children with online learning and trying to stop the spread of coronavirus while also preparing for seven rounds of selections. Draft meetings and player visits are conducted through video conference using FaceTime or Zoom.
Biehl and others are using technology to break down film and set the draft board. Bucs director of football technology Spencer Dille has enabled the Bucs to utilize the same app for all communication while sharing access to the draft board. In fact, player rankings can be changed while all members of the scouting staff watch the changes instantly.
“Just with all the technology now, I can get it on my I-pad and just use the Apple TV on the big screen,” Biehl said. “We’re all pulling from the same video.”
The distancing, however, has created disadvantages for players and the teams that are considering them.
It’s no longer permissible for teams to arrange for 30 pre-draft visits with prospects. For players who chose not to participate in drills at the NFL scouting combine in March, most of their pro days have been cancelled, leaving teams with no reliable way to measure their athleticism, strength and speed outside of the film room.
“We’re still getting some videos from some of those schools and agents, and there are some ex-scouts that are out there and trying to do some of those timing days,” Biehl said. “It’s just not being there live and having our people have the stopwatches in their hands and doing the timing.”
Typically, position coaches would have a chance to spend time with players at their pro day, but those interactions have been replaced by Zoom video conferences.
“We’ve been doing quite a bit of those the last two or three weeks and trying to make up for the travel part of it and still have some contact with these players,” Biehl said.
Licht said he is learning to adapt. If there is an upside, it’s that even with kids in the house, he endures fewer interruptions than if he were in his office.
“We’re all affected by this,” Licht told ESPN from his home office earlier this week. “The norm is no longer the norm. This is the new norm. You try to find some advantages in any situation. I’m working alone here. We’re using a lot of Zoom, a lot of FaceTime, a lot of phone calls back and forth.
“At least for me, I’ve been able to sit and watch a lot of tape, more than I normally would at this time. I’m also able to pick up the phone and call prospects. It seems like I’m a little more in tune to the draft than I ever have been.”
Super agent Leigh Steinberg, who represents Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, believes the NFL will actually benefit by focusing more on production on the field than workout numbers.
“I think when all is said and done, the accuracy of the picks and their long-term prospects may end up being better than that in recent years,” said Steinberg, whose clients in this year’s draft include Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.