Tom Brady and the Bucs won’t have to wait long to see how they measure up against Drew Brees and the Saints this season.
In what is considered one of the marquee matchups of the NFL season, the Bucs will visit New Orleans in Week 1, according to Nick Underhill and confirmed by the Tampa Bay Times. The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 13 as part of the NFL on FOX double-header.
The Saints have won the NFC South three consecutive seasons and are considered the biggest hurdle for the Bucs to win a division title.
Brees, 41, could be playing his last season. One of his backups is former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston, who signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Saints.
But the Bucs are hopeful that the addition of Brady, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will give them an edge.
The Saints could garner a big advantage over the Bucs with the Week 1 game in New Orleans. Brady will be playing his first game with a new team after 20 seasons in New England. He has plenty of weapons in Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard.
The Bucs, however, were swept by the Saints last season, losing 31-24 at New Orleans and 34-17 at Raymond James Stadium.
On the other hand, with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL season could be delayed. Or, at the very least, the Week 1 game at the usually loud Mercedes-Benz Superdome may be played without fans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.