TAMPA ― Shaquil Barrett, his brother and mother lived in 16 places, by his estimate, while growing up in Baltimore. They were unable to pay the rent and never really had a stable home until he reached eighth grade. Eventually, he was sent to high school at Boys Town in Nebraska.
Undrafted out of Colorado State and following five seasons with the Denver Broncos, Barrett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bucs last season. Then he accomplished the unimaginable.
Barrett led the NFL in sacks with 19.5, forced six fumbles and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. On Monday, he learned that he won’t be moving from his football home anytime soon.
The Bucs designated Barrett their franchise player, guaranteeing him a one-year contract worth at least $16 million. The team is expected to continue to negotiate a longer-term deal for their 27-year-old sack leader, who has until July 15 to sign the tender. The Bucs have at least $80 million of salary cap space.
The Bucs used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Barrett, meaning he is free to negotiate with other teams but the Bucs would have the right to match any offer. If they decided not to match, they would receive two first-round picks, making it unlikely Barrett is going anywhere.
The move also buttressed the claim by coach Bruce Arians that Barrett wasn’t “going anywhere." The bigger news, however, for the Bucs may be who wasn’t tagged.
The Bucs decided to allow quarterback Jameis Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in 2015, to hit the legal negotiating period for free agents at noon today. That means Winston will be free to negotiate and reach an agreement on a contract with another team, potentially marking the end to a turbulent five seasons in Tampa Bay.
Arians explained why locking up Barrett was a priority over Winston at the NFL scouting combine.
“One is the sack leader, and they’re hard to find," Barrett said. “And I know he wants to be in this defense. The other is an unknown quantity to me, still. You know? Five thousand yards and (33) touchdowns in awesome … 30 interceptions. So, can we win with Jameis? Hell, yeah. But as a coach, a head coach, you have to decide is there a better option? And go see if there is."
The Bucs, meanwhile, are preparing to explore the free-agent quarterback market, beginning with Patriots six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.
From there, Tampa Bay also has an interest in Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, both of whom will become free agents when the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.
