The Tampa Bucs reported for training camp this week and, after getting tested, will go about the business of preparing for the 2020 NFL season.
In order to help Bucs fans prepare for the upcoming season, the Sun offers a preseason report card for the team. After addressing the offense in Wednesday's editions and today we look at the defense and special teams.
Defensive line
The Bucs used the combination of veteran Ndamukong Suh and rookie Vita Vea to post the No. 1 defense against the rush, allowing a mere 73.8 yards a game last season.
Suh, a free agent signee, recorded 41 tackles while getting help from guys like Vea and seven-year defensive end William Gholston.
They will get further assistance this year from sixth-round pick Khalil Davis. The Nebraska product had eight sacks for the Cornhuskers last season.
Grade: A-
Linebackers
The dominant run defense allowed linebackers like Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul to get after the quarterback — as the Bucs' finished seventh in the league with 47 sacks.
Tampa Bay kept the unit mostly intact by placing the franchise tag on Barrett, the NFL sack leader with 19.5, and re-signing Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million deal.
The Bucs also received strong performances on the inside from veteran Lavonte David and top pick Devin White.
“I’m very comfortable with the pass-rush," coach Bruce Arians said on a Zoom call this week. "We’ve got some young kids I’m really anxious to see. (Backups) Kazhin Daniels, Quinton Bell, some guys who've got a lot of speed off the edge. ... We need Lavonte (David) and Devin (White) to continue to grow as pass-rushers. I think that part of it is fine."
Grade: A
Defensive backs
As good as they were against the run, the Bucs were equally bad against the pass, ranking 30th in the league while allowing 270 passing yards per game and 30 TDs.
Tampa will look to a pair of second-round picks in Carlton Davis (2018) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (2019) at cornerback.
Davis, 23, started 14 games last season and had 14 passes defended and an interception while recording 58 total tackles.
“I think Carlton made that move last November," Arians said. "What he did to (former Texans receiver) DeAndre Hopkins was outstanding. He basically shut him out of the game. ... The penalties have gone, he’s one of the top 10 guys – in my opinion – right now.”
Meanwhile, Murphy-Bunting grabbed three interceptions, to go with eight passes defended and 41 total tackles. Jamel Dean, another 2019 Draft pick, should continue to contribute as well.
At safety, Jordan Whitehead recorded 69 total tackles and an interception. The backups include young Mike Edwards, who picked up 45 total tackles while playing in 15 games and veteran Andrew Adams (46 total tackles).
But all eyes will be on 2020 second-round pick Antoine Winfield Jr., who led Minnesota with 88 tackles (3.5 for loss, three sacks) and seven interceptions.
“I can play pretty much anywhere. I can play on tight ends,” Winfield said after the draft. “I can play on slot receivers, I can blitz, I can play in the post. Versatility is my biggest asset and I feel like Tampa Bay is going to use me well that way.”
Grade: C
Special teams
The kicking game has been a problem in Tampa Bay for awhile. The Bucs have sent out seven different kickers since the 2014 season.
Incumbent Matt Gay, a fifth round pick in 2019, made 77.1 percent of his field goals last year, going 27 of 35 (25th in the NFL) with five field goals of 50 yards or more. He also missed five extra points.
“Up (through) November he was having a heck of a year and then he had a bad December," Arians said. "We’ll find out if it was a rookie wall or if it’s a problem.”
Bradley Pinion will once again handle the punting duties. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt on 57 attempts, which ranked in the lower half of the league. He pinned opponents inside the 20 yard line on 19 of 57 attempts.
Grade: D+
