TAMPA — The Bucs and injured outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul have reached an agreement to restructure Pierre-Paul’s contract for this season, a deal that will offer the team more financial flexibility and allow Pierre-Paul to test free agency next season while offering more guaranteed money this season.
Pierre-Paul, who is out until at least the end of October recovering from a neck injury that he suffered in a May automobile accident, will make just over $10 million in salary this season, which is an indication that the Bucs believe he will be able to return and contribute this season.
Previously under contract through 2020, Pierre-Paul will now become a free agent after this season.
The Bucs will clear $4.4 million of cap space this season, according to ESPN, plus absolve themselves of a $12.5 million dead cap hit for 2020.
When the Bucs acquired Pierre-Paul before the 2018 season for a third-round pick, they assumed responsibility for the final three seasons of Pierre-Paul’s contract including nearly $40 million.
Pierre-Paul, who led the Bucs in sacks last season with 12½, was slated for a $13.65 million base salary this season, including $7.5 million which became guaranteed in March.
In Pierre-Paul’s absence, outside linebacker Shaq Barrett leads the NFL in sacks with eight in three games, the best start in the NFL since Mark Gastineau in 1984. Barrett had four sacks in last week’s loss to the Giants, and had three sacks the previous week in a win over Carolina.
Injury report
Inside linebacker Devin White, who missed Sunday's game with a knee injury, did not return to practice Wednesday.
Notable absenses from Wednesday's practice included wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip), center Ryan Jensen (back) and tackle Vita Vea (groin).
After missing the Giants game, cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) also didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, but was working on a side field.
Coach Bruce Arians considers all of them day-to-day.
