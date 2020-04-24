Tampa Bay Times
A look at what the national writers and analysts are saying about versatile Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, whom the Tampa Bay Bucs selected with the 13th overall pick (trading up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers) in the NFL draft’s opening round:
Jenna Laine, ESPN
“The fact that they were able to get Wirfs and only give up a fourth-round pick I thought was tremendous. I would’ve done the same thing. If you don’t believe me, just pop in the tape from the NFL combine. I watched it in Indianapolis, I watched his workout; I was not the only one in the room. I heard multiple gasps from people when this guy showed up on the screen. He is that much of an athletic freak.”
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
“They get docked for giving up a little (a fourth-round pick) to get in position to catch him, but it made sense to get in on the run on tackles vs. going for a wide receiver, given they are loaded there and at tight end, too. Wirfs has great athleticism. … He combines his pass-blocking skills with power and physicality in the running game.”
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
He graded the pick a B.
“I think it’s a solid pick. I don’t think there’s much difference between the top four tackles. I had (Andrew) Thomas (of Georgia) as my top tackle, but not by much.”
Andy Benoit, Sports Illustrated
He graded the pick an A-minus.
“Though his measurables are mostly normal—he’s nearly 6-foot-5 and has 34-inch arms—some feel that Wirfs’ playing style is better suited for the guard position. That’s an unlikely move for the Bucs, who have a quality left guard in Ali Marpet and spent a third-rounder on right guard Alex Cappa in 2018. Consider this a straightforward, value-needed selection.”
Jacob Camenker, NBC Sports Boston
He graded the pick an A-plus.
“This grade is an easy A. Wirfs was a popular pick at No. 4 in mock drafts, our No. 1 overall tackle, and our own Phil Perry had him mocked in the top 10. The Bucs moved up just one spot to secure the last of the “Big Four” tackles to play on the right side of Tom Brady’s line. That’s a massive win and should just about polish off a terrific-looking offense.”
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
“While (a fourth-round pick) is a high price to move up one spot, Wirfs is worth it. He can step in and start immediately in front of Tom Brady, and he can manhandle defensive linemen in the running game. It’s a great get for a Bucs team that has Super Bowl aspirations.”
