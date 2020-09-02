Well, that didn’t take long.
Just a couple of days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Leonard Fourette has found a home just across the state , with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fournette, the former LSU star, confirmed on social media Wednesday night that he agreed in principle to a deal with the Bucs. ESPN reported that it’s a one-year deal that could be worth up to $3.5 million with incentives.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft had a tumultuous three seasons with the Jags. After a strong rookie year, he struggled in 2018 on and off the field. He exchanged heated words with fans and battled injuries and the front office. He was arrested in April 2019 for driving on a suspended license.
But Fournette, 25, bounced back in 2019, rushing for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards. Nonetheless, Jacksonville declined to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. He finished his Jags’ careers with 2,631 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons.
He joins a Bucs’ offense loaded with talent and high expectations following the acquisitions of superstar quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.
The 6-foot, 228-pound Fournette, who cleared waivers, will be part of a running back corps that is expected to include veteran LeSean McCoy, 32, and 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones.
Jones had been considered the Bucs’ starting back after overcoming a rough rookie season to rush for 724 yards and six touchdowns last year. It remains to be seen if Tampa Bay will retain all three backs.
