The Bucs have signed three players to the practice squad: center Anthony Fabiano, running back Aca’Cedric Ware and wide receiver Ishmael Hyman.
The moves come just one day after Tampa Bay released wide receiver/punt returner Bobo Wilson and linebacker Devante Bond, and two players from the practice squad.
Fabiano entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2016. He launched his career with the Baltimore Ravens that summer, but was cut during the preseason. The Wakefield, Massachusetts, native signed with Cleveland, joining the practice squad, and made his NFL debut with the Browns in 2016. The center most recently played in the Eagles organization, signing with the Philadelphia practice squad in Nov. 2018. He last appeared in regular season NFL action with Indianapolis in 2017, and he has played in nine career NFL games between Cleveland and Indianapolis.
Ware broke into the league with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Southern California in 2019, but was cut in the preseason. The DeSoto, Texas native played 45 games over his four-year collegiate career at USC, racking up 1505 rushing yards. As a senior in 2018, Ware, rushed for 825 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He has not appeared in a regular season NFL game.
Hyman, who was on the Bucs practice squad earlier this season, returned to the organization on Wednesday. The Manalapan, New Jersey, native was undrafted out of James Madison in 2017 and signed with the Cleveland Browns. This spring, the wide receiver played under head coach Steve Spurrier for the Orlando Apollos in the now defunct Alliance for American Football. He has not appeared in a regular season NFL game.
Fabiano will wear No. 77 for Tampa Bay. Ware will don No. 23, and Hyman will wear No. 18. The Bucs now have 10 players signed to the practice squad.
