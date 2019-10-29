TAMPA ― Despite facing enormous odds to reach the post-season with a 2-5 record, the Bucs did not make any deals before the NFL trading deadline which expired at 4 p.m. today.
Tight end O.J. Howard reportedly received plenty of interest from multiple teams. But ultimately, it wasn’t enough to part with their 2017 first-round draft pick from Alabama.
Howard, 24, has been underutilized by the Bucs as a receiver this season. He has been targeted only 18 times and has 13 receptions for 176 yards and no touchdowns.
But following the bye week, Howard suffered a hamstring injury in practice and did not play in Sunday’s 27-23 loss to the Titans. It’s unlikely that injury would’ve affected Howard’s trade prospects.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians made it clear his focus remained on the 2019 season and not on acquiring assets for 2020, although he said he would do what’s best for the team short and long-term.
“Yes, if there’s a trade that helps us win right now, or if the price is right, the deal is real,’’ Arians said Monday. “Trade for help in the future? Then yeah. But I’m just all about winning and winning as many games as we can. Because when you sell the farm, you don’t know what you’re buying next year anyway and you’re playing with a bunch of young guys that have to learn how to play again.’’
Under general manager Jason Licht, the Bucs have only made only one deal near the trade deadline. In 2016, defensive back Johnthan Banks was traded to the Detroit Lions for a seventh-round pick. He was released by the Lions about a month later.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter said minutes before the deadline that the Bucs may have been willing to deal Howard for the right price.
“I think they would but they’d have to be blown away by an offer and nobody has blown them away with an offer yet,’’ Schefter said.
Last year, receiver DeSean Jackson asked Licht to trade him before the deadline but was rebuffed. Instead, the Bucs dealt Jackson to the Eagles last March for a sixth-round pick in 2019 and agreed to send a 2020 seventh-round selection back to Philadelphia.
Tampa Bay’s failure to make a trade before the deadline means the focus will remain on 2019 and that several players could leave after the season as free agents with no compensation for the Bucs.
That would include outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett. Linebacker Lavonte David is owed $10-million next season but none of it is guaranteed. Same is true with tight end Cameron Brate, who has struggled to return from hip surgery but has four years remaining on his contract.
Brate has 15 receptions for 151 yards and two touchdowns this season.
