TAMPA — The open week naturally offers every team a reset, the opportunity to reassess the season without a week of game prep.
If the 2-4 Bucs turn around this season, it will likely be because they utilized their week off to become a better team. And Sunday’s game at Tennessee represents a must-win game for many reasons.
Even with a win in Nashville, the Bucs would still be a postseason longshot. But dating to 1990, teams with a 3-4 record are three times more likely to make the postseason (17%) than 2-5 teams (5%).
The Cowboys and Eagles made the 2018 playoffs following 3-4 starts. Since 2012, just three of 25 teams to start 2-5 made the postseason.
“We know it’s going to kind of prove what kind of team we’re going to be coming off this (open) week,” said middle linebacker Kevin Minter. “... It’s time to go on a streak. You’ve got to win October and November right now if we want to be playing in January.”
With the NFL trade deadline looming Tuesday and the end to five-game road stretch following Nov. 3 in Seattle, a victory over the Titans would still give the Bucs a chance to that stretch at or near .500 and offer more proof that they shouldn’t sell at the deadline.
“Every game is important, but we can’t go from 2-4 to 4-4 in one game,” receiver Chris Godwin said.
After the Bucs coaching staff made off-week evaluations, coach Bruce Arians said there wouldn’t be any major changes.
“The biggest thing about self-scouting is finding your tendencies throughout the season and seeing if you can make them to your advantage [on] both sides of the ball,” Arians said. “It’s something that you do very strongly (in the open) week, and look at the success rate from everything, from each formation to each personnel group — everything good, bad, ugly — and hopefully get rid of the ugly and get more good.”
As the Bucs returned to practice Tuesday, coaches emphasized improving a minus-2 turnover margin and a league-worst pass defense.
“We did some Tennessee stuff, but we worked on some stuff that’s been getting us throughout the season, certain routes, certain runs, and kind of just try to get back to the fundamentals, get back to what we do,” Minter said.
Arians has a history of making his teams better after an open week. In his five seasons as Arizona Cardinals head coach, his teams were 4-1 in games after a week off. His teams never posted a losing record following an open week.
His 2013 Cardinals won six of seven games out of their off week to finish 10-6. Arizona’s road to the 2015 NFC championship game was defined by a seven-game winning streak following an open week.
“It’s about our preparation, making better adjustments — in-game, halftime and on the sidelines — studying maybe a little more film,” Arians said. “It’s just all about preparation.”
