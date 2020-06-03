Preparing for the biggest fight of her career during a pandemic has been anything but ordinary for Englewood native and rising UFC featherweight Felicia Spencer.
And the stakes are the highest they've ever been.
Spencer earned Saturday's main card and a title fight against Amanda Nunes, a fighter currently defending two belts who most deem to be the best female fighter in the sport right now.
It's the first time Nunes (19-4) has defended her featherweight belt since she defeated Cris Cyborg in December 2018. Cyborg is the only fighter to defeat Spencer (8-1) in her professional career and it took five rounds to do so.
As if the pressure wasn't enough — it's the moment she's been working toward her entire career, the chance to become a UFC champion — the path leading up to the fight has held it's own challenges.
She's had limited time on the mat while her gym, The Jungle in Orlando, has been closed. When it reopened, she had to make sure no one else was in there when she trained to minimize risk in the era of COVID-19.
Her two training partners also quarantined under the same guidelines.
"It was very different this fight camp," Spencer said. "We took every step that we could to be as safe and responsible as possible. It was very limited, but the one thing I appreciate about it was that every time we trained it was so intentional every moment I had someone there."
Despite the myriad of ways the build-up to this fight has been starkly different than any before it, her mindset has remained the same.
Spencer is still the often overlooked underdog brimming with confidence and has her sights remain set on "shocking the world." Nunes is her next and best chance of making that happen.
Holly Holm knocked out Ronda Rousey, who revolutionized female fighting. Meisha Tate then took care of Holm and now Nunes has beaten them all.
Could hometown Spencer be the next fighter to topple a giant and claim the top featherweight spot she's so desperately desired?
"If anybody doubted the motivation or the will, my fight against Cyborg proved that wrong," Spencer said. "No one doubts my willingness to be in the cage with the best. It's definitely my time. I feel it and I'm ready. I've been ready for a long time."
In her last title fight, back in the Invicta series, Spencer defeated Pam Sorenson via rear-naked choke.
Nunes, a known striker, is a difficult fighter to match up with as she possesses elite technique and power.
If she has a weakness, it would be once she's taken down. That's where Spencer could get her shot. She has four submissions in her career, including a victory via rear-naked choke over Megan Anderson in her UFC debut last year.
And though she exudes her typical nice girl persona, Spencer didn't mince words about how she expects this fight to go.
"I'm gonna take that belt back home," Spencer said. "I thrive in that underdog position ... I have a more grinding style that can cause trouble for her. I can put on pressure that she's not used to.
"I feel like I can find a way to win and I won't need five rounds to do it."
