TAMPA — It’s clear the Bucs’ most glaring need in next week’s NFL draft is at offensive tackle.
General manager Jason Licht won’t commit to the idea, but that might be pre-draft posturing. Especially given recent reports the Bucs might want to trade up from their current No. 14 spot to have their choice from among the top tackles.
After signing Tom Brady, the focus has to be on protecting him. Therefore, it’s important for the Bucs to fill their vacant right tackle position.
This year’s draft class has four elite tackles — Louisville’s Mekhi Becton, Alabama’s Jedrick Wills Jr., Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs and Georgia’s Andrew Thomas. The mock drafts show no consensus in the order in which they’ll be taken, but nearly all predict one of the four to be available to the Bucs at No. 14.
This is where it gets difficult, because scouting and drafting offensive linemen isn’t easy. In fact, it might be one of the most difficult positions to project. Even in a year when there are several dominant linemen available, there’s a lot of uncertainty to it.
The speed of college offenses allows linemen to showcase their athleticism and show the combine times that garner attention. But in terms of technique, they have more to learn to handle the size and strength they encounter in NFL defenses.
“The transition is huge,” said NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, who was a scout for the Ravens, Browns and Eagles. “You could just be physically better than 99 percent of the players you’re going to see in college. You’re an offensive lineman. I don’t care if you’re in a great conference, you’re not going to see down-in, down-out NFL players every time.
“And even if you are matching up with NFL players, the offenses you’re running (in college) with tunnel screens and bubble screens and slip screens and just catch, rock and throw from the (shot)gun, you’re not having to block these guys. You’re going to be challenged to block these guys at the next level; it’s just different. So you’re getting challenged. You just can’t overpower these guys. Your technique is going to come into play.”
As a result, Bucs coach Bruce Arians says scouting, drafting and developing offensive linemen has become much more difficult.
“It’s getting that way,” Arians said. “When you draft a guy who has never been in a three-point stance and he’s got to go block J.J. Watt, it’s probably going to be a problem for somebody: the quarterback or the running back. I think we need another spring league for offensive linemen. To shorten practices for those guys is really hurting the game.”
But can the Bucs afford to not draft a tackle in the first round?
That might be the big question. Former starting right tackle Demar Dotson is gone. The team signed free agent Joe Haeg, but he seems to be more of a flex guy.
Outside of the first round, the tackles take a dropoff, said Gil Brandt, former vice president of player personnel for the Cowboys. There’s still quality there, but players might be a year away from making an impact, according to Brandt. That crop includes Houston’s Josh Jones, USC’s Austin Jackson and Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland.
“I just don’t think you get the caliber of offensive linemen if you wait until the second round to get one,” Brandt said.
Last year’s top offensive line picks didn’t see tremendous success as rookies. Five linemen were selected in the first round in 2019, and you have to go to the last one, 31st overall pick Kaleb McGary (Washington/Falcons), to find a player who started 16 games as a rookie.
In fact, four of the five offensive linemen on last year’s NFL all-rookie team were drafted in the second round: Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor (35th overall/Florida) , Broncos guard Dalton Risner (41st/Kansas State), Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (44th/Mississippi State) and Saints center Erik McCoy (48th/Texas A&M).
The Bucs have done a good job developing their own linemen, with a mostly home-grown line.
In 2015, they drafted left tackle Donovan Smith in the top of the second round, then took left tackle Ali Marpet in the bottom part of the round. Smith started 79 of 80 games his first five years, Marpet 72 — including every game the past two seasons.
Right guard Alex Cappa was a late third-round pick in 2018. He didn’t play until Week 11 of that season, and never more than 48 percent of the offensive snaps. Then, he immediately became a starter last year.
Center Ryan Jensen is the only current starter on the offensive line who arrived through free agency.
Pro Football Focus ranked the Bucs’ offensive line seventh-best in the NFL last season, lauding its second-ranked pass protection score from interior linemen Marpet, Jensen and Cappa.
Ultimately, Jeremiah said, patience might be the most important tool in grooming offensive linemen.
