Tampa Bay Times
Like everyone else in the NHL, Drew Doughty is working out, doing his best to stay in shape. But the Kings’ all-star defenseman isn’t really sure why.
“I don’t even know, honestly,” Doughty told reporters during a recent conference call. “I’m just working out because I know I have to be. I don’t know what I’m working out for exactly.”
Doughty expressed doubt the NHL season will return — though he admitted he might feel differently if Los Angeles wasn’t sitting near the bottom of the league standings. He doesn’t see how it can work, given that lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are still being extended.
It’s easy enough to get in a workout when you can’t leave your house. (Many teams, including the Lightning, lent equipment to their players. Some players have home gyms, or purchased weights.) The question is what kind of workout should players be doing.
Is this the offseason? Or, are we still in season?
The Lightning, like most teams, have told their players to “stay in shape” and have given some specific workouts to that effect. That means players are trying to stay as close to game shape as they reasonably can, but without ice or full gyms.
Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn called his current mode “maintenance-plus” — it’s something between the existing training cycle.
The Peloton Coburn bought his wife for Christmas has come in handy. At the time, he was skeptical, saying she’d probably only use it for a little while and then they’d just have a very expensive bike sitting in the corner.
“Those words have come back to haunt me,” Coburn said during a conference call Wednesday.
He also has been rollerblading, something a few players in warm-weather cities have tried. He figures it’s decent for keeping some strength in the legs. But, mostly, it’s a fun way to stay in shape and a reminder of what he’s missing.
“It’s just putting the skate boot on and having my feet in the boot of a skate,” Coburn said. “Just that feeling of tying up my skates. I don’t know if it’s just a little bit therapeutic.”
Anyone coming back from an injury has said it: nothing replaces game action when you’ve been off the ice. No matter a player’s Peloton streak, he’s going to need time to get back into hockey shape when he gets back on the ice.
“If you only get a week of training camp with a couple exhibition games, you’re going to wreck your body,” Doughty said.
If the season does resume, players might end up without a real offseason, either now or later.
The most popular idea at this point includes playoffs in July and August, then training camp in October. That means only a month or so of offseason, compared to the usual three months (mid-June to mid-September).
As much as there’s a routine to the season, there’s a routine to the offseason. Most players take about a month off when they finish playing and then get into the gym and back on the ice.
When coaches talk about a player coming back stronger — as Lightning coach Jon Cooper said of winger Ondrej Palat earlier this year — it comes from dedicated time in the gym, when tearing down and rebuilding muscles won’t interfere with how they play.
Lightning strength coach Mark Lambert previously explained the offseason as a time to look at what is missing from an athlete and fill in that gap — strength, speed, power, etc.
Not having that opportunity to better themselves as athletes is one thing. But not having a full offseason and complete training camp could wreak havoc on players’ bodies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.