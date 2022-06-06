PORT CHARLOTTE – There were no mascots, no public address announcers, no vendors or concessions and hardly any spectators Monday afternoon at Charlotte Sports Park.
But there was baseball in its purest form – two teams, nine innings.
The Florida Complex League opened its second season with the Rays’ young ’uns playing host to the Orioles’ newbies. For the most part, the Rays’ roster consisted of Dominican Summer League players getting their first taste of pro ball Stateside.
For those who dug a little deeper into the roster, they were rewarded with someone who passes as a local notable.
Alex Ayala Jr. tossed four scoreless innings in relief of opener Luis Patino and picked up the victory as the Rays defeated the O’s, 11-1.
The Orioles actually struck first against Patino, leaving Ayala – a Florida Southwestern product – to inherit a 1-0 deficit in the second inning. The Rays immediately staked the 2021 ninth-round selection to a 2-1 lead on Estanli Castillo’s two-run single in the bottom of the second.
A six-run fourth inning featuring 11 batters and a sweet, opposite-field double by Cristofer Barete put the game out of reach against an Orioles team that struggled to throw the ball, catch the ball and hit the ball – the unholy trifecta that caused fictional Durham Bulls manager Joe Riggins to throw an armful of bats into the showers (bet you didn’t know that was Skip’s full name).
The Rays pounded out 10 hits. Jhon Diaz reached base three times on two hits and a walk and No. 9 hitter Daury Del Rosario reached base all four times, scoring twice.
Ayala permitted just one hit -- to the second batter he faced -- and struck out four.
Fielders took bad angles to batted balls. Pitchers got ahead in the count, then beaned hitters, including one who was plunked in the ear hole. Some batters got ahead in the count, then struck out. One player yarked into the infield dirt after taking an extra base on a single. Welcome to Southwest Florida in June, kid.
There were officially three errors, brought down from four upon further review.
In short – these guys aren’t ready for Tropicana Field or Camden Yards.
Alas, you could squint and see the makings of some big-league ball players, and that’s the currency in which the FCL deals. The youngest players in professional baseball are learning the game and if Monday’s game had been played in the dark, it would have been illuminated by the light bulbs going off as the nine innings unspooled.
These Rays and Orioles players were tangibly better at game’s end than they were in the beginning.
The best part of all of this: The game – like all FCL games – was free to the public. Just grab a water bottle and come on in.
There was walk-up music and musical interludes between the half-innings, but that was the only other noise beyond the action on the field. It was Abner Doubleday’s game, undiluted.
If your concern is the heat, there’s no need to fret. The noon starts gets one in and out of their car before the heat of the day kicks in, and the bonus of Charlotte Sports Park is that the first-base stands are in ever increasing shade as the day goes on. Sit in the back row along the first-base line and a steady breeze will be at your back through the chain-link fence.
The Rays will play a 55-game schedule and the roster will soon be supplemented by a fresh crop of draft picks, so your odds of seeing a future big leaguer are pretty doggone good. Heck, you’ll likely see a current big-leaguer, since one comes around from time to time on a rehab assignment.
All the week-day games begin at noon. Saturday games begin at 10 a.m.
It’s a great deal. You can’t beat free.
E-mail Obley at patrick.obley@yoursun.com and follow on Twitter: @PMOWriter
