With the minor league baseball season canceled thanks of the coronavirus, the Sun sports staff wanted offer Tampa Bay fans a chance to check in with some of the Rays' top prospects.
In the first of an occasional series, we caught up with right-hander Joe Ryan, who's been training locally at the team's secondary site at the Charlotte Sports Park since early July.
The Bay Area native was selected by the Rays in the 7th round out of Cal State Stanislaus in 2018. The 24-year-old is the team's No. 8 prospect and was Tampa Bay's minor league Pitcher of the Year in 2019.
Ryan pitched at three minor league levels last season, including Port Charlotte, and posted a 9-4 record with a 1.96 ERA. Perhaps most impressively, he recorded 183 strikeouts and just 27 walks in 123 2/3 innings.
Q: I know you said you don't look at stats, but do you realize you had third most strikeouts in the minor leagues last season?
A: "OK, I lied, I had the second most."
Q: That's funny, do you know who had the first?
A: "Some guy (Royals prospect Kris Bubic). I wish they counted the postseason Ks, because I would have whipped his butt."
Q: The whole secondary site concept is a little strange, what has that been like?
A: "There's little things you're not used to. They've made it easy on the players to get in, do their work and get out. We've been able to get some scrimmages in and face live hitters.
"They're trying to make that transition, if we get called up to the big leagues, as smooth as possible. It's a little different than being in season, but we're starting to make it a little more game-like."
Q: Speaking of getting called up, that seems like a possibility, when you were named to the 60-man squad (for the season), did you have any conversations about that?
A: "I'd rather they not include me in that conversation of what may or may not happen. I think it's a distraction. It's something a can't control really. Coming in and working is the main focus for me. I can't really control whether they call me up, so it's not really a worry for me."
Q: Given the success you had last season, in a normal year you probably would have gone to Triple-A and maybe have gotten a late season call up. Is it frustrating to miss out on that?
"I think the whole situation is frustrating for everyone. I think everyone would love to have a season and love to play. I would love to have gone to (Triple-A) Durham and have everything go smoothly.
"(But) as cliche an answer as it is, I can't complain about being able to come here and play baseball. There's a lot of people out of work, I'm grateful for this opportunity."
Q: Speaking of coming here, you made four spring training starts for the Rays and struck out five Braves in three innings your final outing. Was it helpful having pitched at the same stadium last summer?
A: "Knowing that mound that and knowing that field pretty well made it a little easier to pitch there. Facing big-league hitters for the first time, I was able to (feel like) it was my home field, so it was good."
Q: What kind of stuff how you been working on the mound since you've been back?
A: (Triple-A Durham pitching coach) Rick Knapp has helped me a lot. (I've) Working on being up the delivery a little bit. There's definitely a separation now between the (speed of his) curveball and slider. It been great to work on the changeup a little bit."
Q: Having spent time in the Port Charlotte area before must make things easier off the field as well.
A: "(Fellow pitcher) Shane Baz and I have rented a place in Englewood. But we just go back and forth to the ballpark."
Q: Have you found a good place for takeout?
A: "We've been able to get Texas Best BBQ. Baz is from Texas, so he knows BBQ. We've been going there, that's the best."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.