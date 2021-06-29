Members of Venice Challenger Baseball met at the site of their nearly completed “Field of Dreams” on Tuesday night for a pre-Fourth of July celebration — even though rain tried to put a damper on the night.
Challenger baseball is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities for physically and mentally challenged individuals to play baseball with no barriers to entry — including no signup fee, free insurance, free uniforms, available food and chances to play.
Over 100 athletes compete for Venice Challenger Baseball in the fall and spring seasons — avoiding the heat and thunderstorms of the summer — but have had to do so at the Little League fields at Chuck Reiter Park until now.
After 10 years of fundraising and construction, the $1.2 million project is scheduled to be completed at the tail end of this summer — leading into Opening Day ceremonies that will take place near the end of September including a Celebrity Challenger game featuring MLB, collegiate and former baseball players.
Much of the money has already been raised for the special facilities that feature a rubberized field, no raised bases, and other features such as dugouts, bathrooms and bleachers.
However, roughly $300,000 of the project cost — $75,000 for lights, $100,000 for shade over the bleachers and $125,000 for an all-accessible playground — is still needed for the park to be completed.
Anyone interested in donating to Challenger baseball’s new ballpark can do so by making a check payable to Venice Challenger Baseball (229 Nokomis Ave S., Venice, FL, 34285).
