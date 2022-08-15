PUNTA GORDA — The airport was cringe. The food was kinda nasty, if we’re being honest. A little on the uncooked side.
Maybe in time, the four BMX riders who advanced all the way from their home track on Carmalita Street to the UCI BMX Racing World Championships in Nantes, France will come to appreciate more about their time overseas beyond their amazing view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
In the case of 12-year-old Sean Lehew Jr., he’ll always have a little piece of hardware to remind him of the time he was the third-best cruiser in the world.
“It was a big difference,” Lehew Jr. said last week back home at the Charlotte BMX track. “It’s a lot harder than over here.”
P.J. O’Brien, Brian Vardell and Corey Vaughan also represented Charlotte BMX at the championships during the last week of July, all competing and acquitting themselves well against riders from around the globe.
Lehew Jr. won his first three rounds in the 12-year-old division before ultimately finishing third behind Australian Jake Poat and William Gaule, an Italian.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I was shocked when I went through the finish line.”
Lehew Jr. got into BMX honestly – his father and his older brother lived the life. As soon as he was upright, his father had him on a strider bike.
It’s a common theme for all four of the local riders.
O’Brien was the elder statesman of the quartet and at 17, he is practically a grizzled veteran after overcoming a multitude of injuries.
After a bad dinner and a great breakfast, O’Brien enjoyed roaming Paris before heading to Nantes. The line was too long to ascend the Eiffel Tower, but he did get a chance to see it light up at night.
“It was a cool experience,” he said. “I got to explore Paris on that Monday and it was pretty sick.”
O’Brien’s racing career began when he was 5, and nearly ended right then. Early on, he flipped his bike at a starting gate and wound up needing six surgeries on his left arm.
“They told me my arm would never get straight again,” O’Brien said. “I rode with staples in my arm, I rode with stitches in my arm and it turns out it goes straight now.”
O’Brien competed in the Junior Men’s competition and finished 14th.
“It was my first time competing in the world championships and it was in Junior Men, which was a lot harder,” he said. “It’s a stepping-stone to pro. So we were going off eight-meter, and it was my first time and it turns out that I was doing really good and I really didn’t do that much training before.”
A crash ultimately took him out of title contention, but after all the hard work he had put since that first race 12 years ago, he has no plans to step away.
“I just like riding my bike,” he said. “A lot of these people train super-hard and I just ride my bike. I just have fun with it and it seems to work for me, so we’ll see where it goes from here on out.”
Varndell, 15, and Vaughan, 9, also competed in their respective challenger categories after strong Stateside performances.
For Varndell, the entire experience was another rung up the ladder to one day realizing his dream of competing in the Olympics. Racing in a field of uber-aggressive competitors on an unfamiliar surface (the track at Nantes was covered in crushed limestone) was a valuable learning experience.
“I know I could have done better,” Varndell said. “I was just in my head. It was a whole different thing. Everyone in the world who was fast enough was there.
“The first three rounds, I was doing pretty good, and it went on to the 16th, which is a qualifying round and I ended up having the last gate pick.”
He wound up on the outside for that round and in the battle for position, he crashed going into the second turn.
“I was bummed out at first, but we went to Paris again, so it was like … it was fine,” he said with a laugh. “It was fun. Like the scenery and stuff. We hung out with a lot of people but the thing I didn’t like was the food. It was terrible.”
As the youngest member of the contingent, Vaughan found being immersed in an entirely alien culture to be …
“Weird,” he said. “When you order food and stuff, they’re like ‘bububububuh,’ and I’m sure that’s what they think we sound like.”
Vaughan quickly learned fries were called “chips” and that his favorite breakfast food doesn’t translate at all on the other side of the pond.
“The pancakes are cold,” he said. “The eggs weren’t even good over there.”
He did discover a tasty, fruity drink and learned to say “lemonade” with a French twist.
When it comes to BMX, Vaughan was on a strider before he was 2 and was competing by 4. He quit when he was 6, but came right back to the sport when COVID-19 essentially forced him out back outside to stay active.
As for the actual competition in Nantes, Vaughan considered it a good learning experience against aggressive competitors and overseen by nitpicky officials.
“You have to tuck in your shirt or get disqualified,” he said.
To a person, the four riders are grateful for the existence of Charlotte BMX, a hardscrabble operation that continues to grow by leaps and bounds.
The operation is the passion of four central families – the Raimondos, the Varndells, the Lehews and the Carrs.
Amanda Carr was the area’s first, true breakout BMX star during her school years and eventually competed at the Olympic level. She has enjoyed the track’s recent run of success on national and international stages.
“I guess the past four years, we’ve probably had someone (at Worlds),” Carr said, excluding the pandemic year when no races were held.
“For me, personally, what’s special about them is they’re a product of our facility,” she continued. “They started here at Charlotte BMX, brand new, without ever knowing what BMX was and I think that’s what is most special to me.”
Carr said she was hopeful the taste of international competition drives the foursome to push themselves even harder.
“The biggest thing really is just that they’re more hungry in the future,” she said. “Like they see there’s a goal, there’s a mission and they have the desire to want to continue to compete.”
Thanks to all the recent success, Punta Gorda is now a community that is known in BMX circles.
“This track, although it’s in a small town, maybe it shows that in BMX, you can be successful starting right here in Punta Gorda.”
The four families, along with strong support from County Commissioner Stephen Deutsch and Sean Walter at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitors and Convention Bureau, have built up the operation to the point where it is now one of Charlotte County’s top sporting event draws.
Improvements at the track are continuous. An awning went up this summer over the starting gate, providing much-needed shade. An additional viewing stand and some track refurbishments are up next.
Down the road, Carr is hopeful a larger hanger could be built for additional cover off-track.
All of it contributes to the shared goal among all who call Charlotte BMX home.
“I want them all to see BMX is a massive sport and it’s worth dreaming for,” Carr said. “Those dreams are worth it if that’s what you want to do.”
