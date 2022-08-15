BMX.jpg

Local BMX riders, from left, PJ O’Brien, Sean Lehew, Corey Vaughan and Brian Varndell, represented Charlotte BMX at the UCI BMX World Championships in Nantes, France late last month. Lehew led the way with a third-place finish in his division.

 Sun photo by Patrick Obley

PUNTA GORDA — The airport was cringe. The food was kinda nasty, if we’re being honest. A little on the uncooked side.

Maybe in time, the four BMX riders who advanced all the way from their home track on Carmalita Street to the UCI BMX Racing World Championships in Nantes, France will come to appreciate more about their time overseas beyond their amazing view of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.


