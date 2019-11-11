EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun sports writer Vinnie Portell, an avid golfer, checked out the newly renovated Charlotte Habor National Golf Club at Bob Trail last week, here are his thoughts:
For years, the general perception of Bobcat Trail Golf Club was that it could be a great course if the conditions were better.
So when Rich Smith purchased the course in June of 2017, he focused his efforts on addressing those concerns — from the tees to the greens, the bunkers and even the name of the course.
Smith has spent what he estimates to be $4 million over the past two years on renovating what is now called Charlotte Harbor National Golf Club at Bobcat Trail.
“Over the more difficult times from perception with Bobcat Trail Golf Club, there were a lot of different consumer and community thoughts about the property,” Smith said. “We had a lot of people who loved the place because the layout is so good, mind you. But our bunkers were in disrepair and there was a zig-zagging-ness to the agronomy side of the golf course.
“So I wanted to give the club the fresh start it deserved. Not only because we’re putting the effort in to make it good at all levels — experience and conditions. But frankly, with the investment we made in this property, we didn’t want to have any negative perceptions, whether they were true or not.”
The new-look course officially reopened to the public this past Saturday, and on Friday I had the chance to play it in a Chamber of Commerce scramble.
The most striking difference to me were the bunkers.
There are over 50 scattered throughout the 18 holes and they’ve been completely rebuilt from scratch, including bringing in the same type of sand used at Augusta National Golf Club, according to Smith.
The tees, fairways and greens have been re-done as well, but they weren’t as impressive.
Though Smith cautioned that it will take some time for the tee boxes to grow in properly and for the greens to be cut appropriately, there were still some tee boxes with patchy grass and the greens didn’t roll as fast as most top-notch area courses.
Maybe I’m spoiled by some of the courses I’ve played, but it seems to me that there is still room for improvement at Charlotte Harbor National.
However, the course layout was fun and challenging and tee boxes have been added to stretch it from a par 71, 6,800-yard course to a par 72 and that is 7,100 yards from the tips.
One of my favorite changes is the new golf carts come equipped with a GPS touch-screen map of the course that you can use to figure out exactly how you want to approach each hole. Along with the in-cart map, the on-course restrooms have been renovated, too.
Off the course, the club house and pro shop have also been renovated and Smith promises that the bar will always be open for customers when they’ve finished their round.
But despite all of the improvements, the course rates seem to be a bit high for what the course offers.
This doesn’t mean that Charlotte Harbor National can’t catch up to its competition, but as it stands now, there’s still some work to be done.
“We’re fresh. We’re brand new,” Smith said. “New managers, new name, new operation. New clubhouse, new golf course. Come out and see it for yourself and make a fresh judgement.”
