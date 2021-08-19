8U quarterback Brendan Jones goes under center as Macari Blandin takes his place in the backfield as the Warriors offense goes through the motions Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
J'Kobi Thomas takes the pitch as the 10U offense practices its sweep on Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
8U quarterback Brendan Jones drops back to launch a pass down the right sideline during Warriors practice on Thursday at Carmalita Park in Punta Gorda. (Sun photo by Patrick Obley)
The Charlotte Warriors will finally see some action this weekend at the Cape Coral Junior Jamboree. The event was delayed a week due to the approach of Tropical Storm Fred.
The Warriors entered the 2021 season with increased numbers said football coordinator, Gary Trim.
“Football-wise, we have about 160 in the program and Cheer is right about 90,” he said. “We’ve always been big, but we went through a couple of lull years.”
Last season saw success among the older football teams while the younger teams struggled, but Trim said he expected more success this season due to returning experience and a deep coaching roster.
“It has been a bit of a rebuild, but it’s coming along, slowly but surely,” he said. “We’ve had our struggles the past few years with a lot of new football players, but we have really good coaching staffs and Charlotte High has been amazing with the help they’ve given us.”
The Warriors’ cheer program is coming off a successful season. All three competitive cheer teams placed in the top three at Pop Warner Nationals, led by the JV squad, whose score of 92.26 was the third-best score nationally.
This weekend’s jamboree features competition Saturday and Sunday. The regular season begins Aug. 26 at South Naples. The Warriors’ first home date is the following weekend against the Naples Gators.
