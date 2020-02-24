PORT CHARLOTTE - We're only three games into the spring training schedule, but if Yonny Chirinos was looking to use his start on Monday to make an early case for a spot in the Tampa Bay rotation, his results were a bit mixed.
The right-hander threw one inning against a split squad lineup which contained few names fans outside of Boston or Fort Myers are likely to recognize in Rays 2-2 tie vs. the Red Sox.
Chirinos allowed a lead off single to Jose Peraza, who later stole second and eventually scored on Kevin Plawecki's two-out base hit through the left side for Boston's first run. However he did manage to strike out the side to avoid further trouble.
“I'm mostly focused on the location of my pitches,” Chirinos said through translator Manny Navarro after his day was finished. “The more time you spend in the big leagues, the more they know you, so the more I want to be able to control the pitches.”
The Rays, inventors of the opener role on their pitching staff, appear to have all the pieces for a solid five-man rotation. Veterans Blake Snell, the 2018 Cy Young Award winner, and 16-game winner Charlie Morton are a solid 1-2 punch with a healthy Tyler Glasnow seemingly set at the No. 3 spot.
The Rays and manager Kevin Cash love having flexibility, but the most obvious candidates for a rotation spot, whatever that looks like in Tampa Bay, appear to be Chirinos and lefty Ryan Yarbrough, who started Sunday's win against the Yankees.
Last season, Chirinos fared better in the rotation, going 6-5 with a 3.54 ERA in 18 starts, than as a reliever (3-0 with a 4.97 ERA).
“I've always felt comfortable as a starter,” said the 26 year old, who missed six weeks with a finger inflammation last season. “But I've seen (how) this organization (operates and), if I've got to open up, if I've got to go in relief, I feel comfortable.
“But right now, I feel most comfortable as a starter.”
On the offensive side, former Japanese star Yoshi Tsutsugo, getting the start at DH, after playing left field in his Rays debut on Sunday, had another good couple of at bats. He led off the second with a walk and with one out in the fourth he took a 2-0 pitch from Austin Brice just over the left-center field wall for his first home run in the U.S.
“We're excited about this, but we also recognize that we signed a guy that has done these things over in Japan for the last six or seven years,” Cash said during an in-game interview. “He's shown and proven to be an elite guy in the (batters) box and certainly is looking that way early on.”
Tsutsugo seemed to be fairly unfazed by his first Rays' homer.
“I've been practicing with the coaches every day,” he said through interpreter Louis Chao. “We work on things every day, so I was happy to put a swing on that pitch.”
Left fielder Austin Meadows was scratched shortly before the start of the game for what the club deemed to be “personal reasons.” Manuel Margot got the start in his place.
Meadows showed up in the locker room mid-game and shared that his family had been evacuated because of the brush fires in the Rotanda Sands area that had raged throughout the day on Monday.
He confirmed that his family was fine.
“Everybody's good,” he said as he walked through the clubhouse in street clothes, “crazy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.