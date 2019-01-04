PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – It has been tagged “America’s Value Golf Capital,” but the Sebring area in Florida has proven to be an excellent golf and vacation destination … at any price.
The Sebring Citrus Golf Trail is a collection of outstanding golf courses, hotels and attractions in an area that reminds visitors of Old Florida, uncluttered Florida and a refreshingly slower-paced Florida.
For all of those reasons, the Sebring Citrus Golf Trail kicks off the New Year in style as the January episode of the award-winning Traveling Golfer television show.
The golf courses in the Sebring area run the gamut from older, classic courses such as the Donald Ross-designed Pinecrest Golf Club and the Dick Wilson-designed Harder Hall Golf Club.
And to more modern layouts like the 36 holes at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club, River Greens Golf Club and the 36 holes at Highlands Ridge Golf Club.
The featured accommodations include the quaint Inn on the Lakes and the modern Chateau Elan Hotel and Conference Center overlooking the famed Sebring International Raceway.
The local attractions and restaurants are so diverse that all of the non-golf vacation time can be filled with interesting activities.
“My first visit to the Sebring area was a real eye-opener,” admits Tony Leodora, host of the Traveling Golfer television show. “The quality of the golf is way above the value of the pricing and the atmosphere of the area makes it a delightful place to visit. I have made three trips to the Sebring area now and I guarantee I will be back in the future.”
“That kind of reaction is typical of a lot of visitors,” says Casey Hartt, Director of Marketing for Visit Sebring. “A lot of people say they love coming here because they can shift to a lower gear – no pun intended on the racing. We really offer things for every vacation pace, whether you’re into the racing at Sebring International Raceway, you just want to watch a sunset, you want to look at murals or you want to play golf.”
All of the golf, accommodations and attractions can be arranged in one spot by going to www.visitsebring.com.
The January episode runs throughout the month on the Traveling Golfer network of websites ... including The Golf Director Network (see full list of sites on travelinggolfervideo.com).
It also will air a number of times in the Month of January on “Rivertalk” on HTC-4 in Myrtle Beach. The Traveling Golfer also airs as a scheduled weekly feature show on NBC Sports and NBC Sports + throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. NBC Sports airings are 10:30 a.m. Sundays, 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m. Thursdays. NBC Sports + airs the show at 6 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
As part of every Traveling Golfer show there is the additional feature, “Tech Talk”, hosted by Tour Edge Golf experts, such as President Dave Glod. With years of experience as a club maker, Glod presents an inside look at the research and development of high-quality golf equipment.
Responding to golfers’ never-ending demands to learn more about interesting golf courses and golf resorts across the country and around the world, well-traveled host Tony Leodora created the Traveling Golfer so he could take viewers on video trips to some of the most exciting golf locations. The show repeated for an unprecedented third straight year as the No. 1 Golf Television Show in America in the prestigious International Network of Golf Awards, presented at the PGA Merchandise Show in January of 2018.
The Traveling Golfer is a series of monthly shows hosted by Leodora, who has 18 years of experience in televised golf. The featured destination stays on the website for one month, before being replaced by a new show. Alternate shows also air in a two-month rotation. All old shows are archived for continued viewing on the YouTube Network and on the home website, www.travelinggolfervideo.com.
