EAST LANSING, Mich. — Matt Coghlin made a tiebreaking 48-yard field goal with 3:35 left, and Michigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season with a 29-20 victory Saturday.
The Wildcats (5-1, 5-1) were coming off a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin that put them in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. That prospect likely was dashed with the loss to the Spartans, but they remain in control of the Big Ten West.
The Spartans (2-3, 2-3) lost a 17-0 lead, but went back ahead by forcing three turnovers in the fourth quarter and making the most of two big kicks by Coghlin.
NO. 3 CLEMSON 52, PITTSBURGH 17
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in his first game in five weeks — and likely last one at Death Valley — as No. 3 Clemson throttled Pittsburgh 52-17 on Saturday.
Lawrence hadn’t seen the field on game day since beating Syracuse on Oct. 24. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed Clemson’s next two games, including its only loss this season — a 47-40 double OT defeat at No. 2 Notre Dame. The quarterback was as crisp as ever in leading Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) a step closer to the league championship game.
The Panthers (5-5, 4-5) were the last team to win at Clemson, 43-42 in 2016. But Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett threw four interceptions, three in the first eight minutes that all led to Clemson touchdowns, and the Panthers could not recover as the Tigers won their 28th straight at home.
No. 12 INDIANA 27, MARYLAND 11
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen watched his defense force three more turnovers, record three more sacks and produce another game-changing play. It’s becoming part of the weekly routine.
Now the 12th-ranked Hoosiers might need even more from Allen’s improved defense.
After Stevie Scott III ran for three scores in a 27-11 victory over Maryland on Saturday, Allen’s biggest postgame concern was the health of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who left the game in the third quarter with a lower right leg injury.
No. 16 COASTAL CAROLINA 49, TEXAS STATE 14
SAN MARCOS. Texas — C.J. Marable ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns and No. 16 Coastal Carolina wrapped up the Sun Belt Conference East Division title with a 49-14 victory over Texas State on Saturday.
The Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0) had 572 yards of offense in extending their winning streak to 10 games. They moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision three seasons ago.
Texas State (2-10, 2-6) closed its sixth straight losing season. It was the second-most points the Bobcats have allowed in regulation this season.
No. 21 OKLAHOMA STATE 50, TEXAS TECH 44
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State’s top two running backs were out with injuries. Dezmon Jackson played, and that was enough for the Cowboys.
Jackson rushed for career highs of 235 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 21 Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Saturday.
Jackson had 36 carries, in part, because Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown did not play. The junior said he couldn’t remember getting that many carries in any level of football.
No. 23 LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 70, LOUISIANA-MONROE 20
MONROE, La. — Levi Lewis passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more in less than three quarters, and No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette routed winless Louisiana-Monroe 70-20 on Saturday.
Running backs Trey Regas and Elijah Mitchell each rushed for more than 90 yards and scored one touchdown apiece for Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt). Bralen Trahan returned an interception 53 yards for a score during a second quarter in which ULL scored four straight touchdowns to blow the game open.
The Ragin’ Cajuns have won five straight.
