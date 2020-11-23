As we sit down to carve our turkey (sandwiches) and exchange warm holiday greetings with family and friends (over Zoom), it may feel like there's not a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day, 2020.
But area sports fans know that is simply not the case.
For a little while there it appeared as though we might not even have sports for the rest of the year. But leagues persisted, some more effectively than others (bubbles!), and we ended getting in some version of NBA, NHL, MLB and prep, college and NFL football seasons.
So without further ado, here are a dozen reasons for area sports fans to be thankful today.
1. The Stanley Cup: Thanks to the Lightning, the Tampa Bay region gets to lay claim to what is clearly the coolest championship trophy in sports. Nobody tells stories about carrying around, drinking out of and/or, allegedly, urinating into, the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
2. Steven Stamkos: If the Lightning's captain wasn't beloved enough by fans, how about coming back from injury, after seven months, and scoring a go-ahead goal -- in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup?
3. The Stable: Rays manager Kevin Cash famously bragged/threaten about having "a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph" in his bullpen. And darn if that group, littered with (less than household) names like Castillo, Anderson and Alvarado, didn't nearly give Tampa fans a World Series win.
4. Ji-Man Choi: There are more dangerous hitters in the Rays' lineup and there are better gloves littering the turf at the Trop, but is there any player who's more fun to watch than the stealthly athletic first baseman?
5. Bruce Arians: In a league filled with coach speak, the Bucs' straight-shooting head man is a breath of fresh air. This is the guy who answers honestly when asked about Tom Brady.
6. Rob Gronkowski: That other guy the Bucs brought in from the Pats this offseason gets more attention, and the big tight end might be passed his prime, but which guy would you rather hang out with?
7. Kyle Trask: This kid hadn't started a game since freshman year in high school, when he was called upon to replace the injured Feleipe Franks for the Gators last season. Now Franks is calling plays in Arkansas and Trask to competing for the Heisman Trophy.
8. Mike Norvall: I know Florida State has been pretty terrible in Norvell's first year (2-6), but you have to respect a guy who has tried to say and do the right thing in regard to COVID (paging Dan Mullen) while also standing up to Dabo.
9. The Tampa Bay Raptors: So you don't know Fred VanVleet from Fred Flintstone, and you thought Serge Ibaka was a James Bond villain, it's just fun to have an NBA team in the area. At least for a little while.
10. Port Charlotte vs Charlotte: One of the best high school rivalries around really lived up to the hype this fall. Even though the Tarpons lead the series 35-5, this year's game came down to a field goal in the closing seconds to give Charlotte a come-from-behind win. That's tough to beat, although the Pirates will certain try again next year.
11. Game officials: Refs and officials tend to get little respect, particularly at the high school level. But the men and women officiating games this fall are literally putting their health at risk, for limited monetary return. Kudos to them for making sure the games get played.
And finally ...
12. Health: With games and seasons getting canceled all over the state and country, our area athletes and coaches have managed to remain relatively healthy throughout the fall season ... for which we can all be thankful.
