As you hand out your Halloween candy tonight and turn your calendars (people still have those, right?) to November tomorrow, this realization may hit you: We are already deep into football season.
The constant in football, which has certainly been upheld this year at every level (NFL, college and high school), is that the player or team you least expect will jump up and surprise you.
At the NFL level, the Arizona Cardinals, who lost their first game of the season on Thursday night, have been a bit of a pleasant surprise. But the biggest NFL surprise has been more of a negative one, just ask Sun sports writer Patrick Obley, our resident Chiefs' fan.
Pat and the rest of the Kansas City faithful have to be a bit shocked at how much the defending AFC champions, and their superstar quarterback, have struggled this year.
The Chiefs are 3-4 and nestled uncomfortably in last place in the AFC West. Few expected the defense to be dominant, but they've been terrible against the pass, allowing the fifth most yards in the league, while being tied for the fewest quarterback sacks.
Speaking of quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes has not been his usual stellar self. Mahomes was tied with Jets' rookie Zach Wilson for the most interceptions in the league, with nine, heading into Sunday's action.
Down a level, things have been even more surprising. Many suspected Georgia (and that defense) would be good, but maybe not No. 1 good. Meanwhile, Alabama already has a loss and Clemson, the Tide's main nemesis in recent years, has been more than disappointing. The Tigers were 4-3 heading into Saturday's matchup with struggling Florida State and had to rally to beat the Seminoles 30-20.
But the biggest surprise in college football may be at Oklahoma, where everyone expected the Sooners would be contenders, led by a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback. But few thought that the QB would be a true freshman.
Preseason darling Spencer Rattler has given way to phenom Caleb Williams and the youngster has Oklahoma rolling at 9-0. Williams threw for over 400 yards and 6 touchdowns in Saturday's pounding of Texas Tech.
Finally at the high school level, the locals have offered up some surprises. Lemon Bay figured to have a good record with their array of running talent, but the defense has been spectacular, and who could have predicted just how dominant the undefeated Mantas would be this season? No matter what you say about the schedule, allowing less than a touchdown a game is still impressive.
But the true local surprise this season has taken place over in Arcadia where the DeSoto County High football team assured itself a winning season Friday night with a 49-0 shellacking of Oasis.
New coach Sam Holland has turned around a program that was not only winless last season, but was unable to finish out its schedule because it lacked enough healthy players to safely continue.
But Holland has hardly done it alone. His offense only works because of his cadre of talented runners, including speedy senior Nazir Gilchrist and juniors Andy Garibay and Gershone Galloway, as well as quarterback Lane Fullerton. The 3G offense has been complemented by a defense that seems to improve every week.
Remember, no matter the level, the one constant in football remains change.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.