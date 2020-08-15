As late as mid-June, the 2020 Major League Baseball season seemed like a questionable proposition at best.
Players and owners were squabbling over money, there didn’t seem to be a solid plan for how to deal with virus testing and many wondered whether they would even be able to pull off the 60-game season given the travel required.
Now in mid-August many of these concerns have come to fruition: there has been a steady stream of positive tests and nary a day has gone by that hasn’t seen at least one game postponed because of the virus.
There has also been a spate of injuries to star players, possibly due to the shortened second spring training. The Yankees have lost both Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the world champion Nationals saw ace Stephen Strasburg go on the IL on Saturday and the Rays are missing ace Charlie Morton.
And while you can continue to debate whether playing is a good idea or not, it’s hard to argue that this season has been entertaining, piped in fan noise and extra innings base runners not withstanding.
In the AL East, everyone thought that the Yankees and Rays would be battling it out for the top spot, and they are. But who’s that right there with them?
Not the Red Sox, but the Baltimore Orioles, who LOST 108 games last season. The O’s have been one of the most pleasant surprises this season.
The O’s have a lineup that even Brandon Hyde would have a hard time naming, but that lineup includes outfielder Anthony Santander, who was tied for the league lead with 20 RBI heading into Saturday’s action.
Before you ask, Brandon Hyde is the Baltimore manager.
The other surprise team in the AL? How about the Detroit Tigers, who actually lost six more games than the Orioles last year? The young Tigers were universally picked to be near the bottom of the league, yet as of this weekend would be in the field for the expanded playoffs.
Over in the National League, is there a more interesting story than that of your Miami Marlins? After having a ton of games postponed because they treated the COVID protocols as a loose suggestion, the ragtag Marlins somehow found themselves in first place in the NL East entering Saturday’s action.
The Marlins had so many players sidelined by coronavirus that they were forced to field a roster populated by call-ups and signees, including a former Olympic speed skater, Eddy Alvarez.
Former Rays’ first baseman Jesus Aguilar has been swinging a big bat for Miami, hitting .306 with 4 homers and 15 RBI.
The abbreviated season has made for some interesting stat leaders beyond Santander and Aguilar. Sure it’s surprising that Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon was hitting nearly .450, but it’s absolutely stunning that Giants infielder Donovan Solano is right behind him.
By the end of the regular season some of those statistical anomalies will have straightened themselves out, and some will not.
For better or worse that’s the 2020 baseball season. Enjoy the ride and hope everyone stays healthy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.