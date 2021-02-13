Pay no attention to what some rodent up in Pennsylvania had to say about how many weeks are left in winter.
Spring officially arrives in the later part of this week, and you don't need to see a robin or flower to know its coming. You just need to hear four words: "pitchers and catchers arrive."
That's correct. by the end of day, the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500 will both be behind us, which means it's time for the start of spring training.
The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays (at least their pitchers and catchers) officially arrive in Port Charlotte on Thursday (as do the Atlanta Braves in North Port). The first full workout for both teams takes place on Feb. 22.
However, and stop me if you've heard this phrase before, things will look at little different this year.
One of the joys of spring training is that period before the games start when fans can wander around the practice fields and get a chance to see players up close and personal. It also provided the media a great opportunity to get personal stories from players in a fairly relaxed and informal atmosphere.
However, and rightfully so, COVID safety protocols have nixed all of that this spring. Things will also look different once the games begin, as crowds will be limited to about 25 percent capacity, fans will be distanced (no autographs, normally a spring staple) and some games will be limited to seven innings.
On the field, the Rays, who may have come within one pitching change (sorry Kevin Cash) of winning the World Series, will look at bit different as well.
The everyday lineup will look mostly the same. Hunter Renfroe, who was part of the corner outfield mix his one season in Tampa Bay in gone, but postseason hero Randy Arozarena figures to see a much more prominent regular season role.
But this team was never really about lineup. Timely hitting was important, but it was the pitching that made things click. The bullpen, Cash's famous "stable of guys who throw 98 miles per hour,” is mostly intact (we miss you already Jose Alvardo, Aaron Loup and the one and only, Chaz Roe).
But the biggest change is reflected in the rotation. The Rays lost the 1-2 punch of lefty Blake Snell and righty Charlie Morton. There's no denying the talent of Tyler Glasnow, but is the right-hander ready to step in and be the ace of this rotation?
Snell was the closest thing the Rays had to a face of the franchise, this side of Kevin Kiermaier. He won the 2018 American League Cy Young Award with a 21-5,1.89 ERA season. After stumbling in 2019, he bounced back last season and was lights out in October, including his dominant World Series performance against the Dodgers, which was cut short by Cash's oft-questioned quick hook.
Tampa traded the outspoken Snell to the Padres before he got too expensive.
Morton won 16 games for Tampa Bay in 2019 and finished third in Cy Young Award balloting. The veteran had a combined 45-16 record with a 3.24 ERA over the three seasons prior to last year's COVID-shortened 2-2 effort.
Yet the Rays elected to decline a $15 million option on his contract, despite his often-expressed desire to stay with the team. If you want to see him, don't worry, he's just up the road in North Port, now wearing a Braves' uniform.
So who will replace them? A pair of veteran right-handers in Michael Wacha and former Ray Chris Archer. They are both former All-Stars, but much in the same way MC Hammer is a former rap star. They've combined for 26 wins in the last three years.
The Rays have worked miracles with pitching acquisitions in the past, can they do the same with Wacha and Archer?
Well folks, that's what spring training is for.
