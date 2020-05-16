To be clear, I want Major League Baseball back as much as anyone.
I want baseball back for a variety of reasons. First and foremost, I just miss it. I miss being able to flick on the TV and watch the Rays, or whomever your team of choice is. Even when I'm not sitting and watching, at this time of year and throughout the summer baseball becomes the sound track of my life, whether it's on the TV, my laptop, my car radio or my phone.
I would also like it back for professional reasons. It sure would be nice to have some actual games to write about in the Sun's sports section on a daily basis.
MLB owners and the Players' Association have been negotiating the ways to return for much of the last week. On Saturday, an MLB memo was leaked describing the safety protocols involved in getting back on the field. It involves a three-tier approach (players, team personnel, stadium workers) with extensive testing needed.
Could it work? I really don't know. I'm a lot more qualified to discuss the CFL than the CDC. But it seems like an awfully ambitious plan to have ready in time to reopen spring training by mid-June, and start the abbreviated regular season by early July.
For what it's worth, I'm only vaguely qualified to discuss the CFL, go Alouettes!
There has been a lot of talk this week about who's in the right and who's in the wrong as the players and owners wrangle for money. Nobody comes out looking great in a fight between millionaires and billionaires at a time when so many people are out of work.
The owners want the players to accept a pay cut beyond the one they already agreed to and the players feel they've made enough concussions when they are the ones potentially putting their health at risk.
I'm not taking sides, I think both sides can afford to lose money and not have to worry about keeping the lights on.
Rays' ace Blake Snell did the players no favors this week. He talked about not playing unless he gets the money he feels he deserves. That's fine, but he said it in a way that made him sound less in touch than Marie Antoinette.
Snell said in part: "I gotta get my money. I’m not playing unless I get mine, okay?"
Snell had his supporters among his peers, Phillies' star Bryce Harper, never known for his diplomacy said in part: "He ain't lying, he's speaking the truth bro ... Somebody's gotta say it, at least he manned up and said it."
Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado, while acknowledging that Snell made some good points is also savvy enough to realize the remarks stated in the stark fashion that they were, were unlikely to help sway public opinion.
We’re baseball players, right? We make great money," Arenado told The Athletic. "Regardless if we don’t make the money we want, we’re still making great money. A lot of people in this world are struggling a lot harder than us."
I don't know Snell. I was around him in the clubhouse a little bit in spring training and interviewed him briefly once or twice. He seemed to be a reasonably personable, young star who dealt fairly with fans and the media in the few interactions I witnessed.
I also stood a few feet (probably less than 6) away from him in mid-March when he said he felt the coronavirus was overhyped and that "if I get it, I get it."
All of this is to say, Snell is probably not going to be called upon to replace Dr. Fauci anytime soon and the road to returning baseball to the field faces much bigger obstacles than a hard-throwing lefty.
