When I walked into the Tampa Bay Rays spring training locker room about a week and a half ago, it marked the first time in 11 years that I had set foot into a major league locker room.
I knew it would be different, but I wondered just how different.
After all, the last time around I had to look up the player mug shots ahead of time to make sure I was talking to the right guy. Now I could just quickly double check on my I-Phone to make sure I wasn't mistaking Nate Lowe for Brandon Lowe.
What I discovered was that not that much had changed.
I had wondered whether I'd have an even harder time relating to players in their 20s. I was surprised to find how polite and respectful most of the Rays were. Several shook my hand at the end of the interview. I don't remember that happening very often. It later occurred to me that it might have been because I reminded them of their fathers.
In the past I have found that players, like people in any workplace, can fall into some general categories. I would find the various personality types in nearly every locker room
Here's the types that I recognized in the Rays' clubhouse.
The chatty guy: I remember hearing reporters complain about Gary Carter, the late Hall of Fame catcher, who New York writers and TV types would describe as never turning away from a microphone. I never understood that. These are the guys making our job easier. On the Rays, that's center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. I found KK to be affable, accommodating and expansive on a variety of subjects. Sure chatty, but also exceedingly helpful.
The intellectual: There's always a guy who's a deep thinker. Pitcher Mike Mussina, a recent Hall of Famer and Stanford grad, was that player. For the Rays, I think it's Charlie Morton. The veteran pitcher has been around the majors for a long time and it shows. He listens to your questions and gives thoughtful and well-reasoned answers.
The star: Star players are used to getting interviewed every day, multiple times a day. The good ones, while not usually giving you anything controversial, provide you with reasonable answers that help shape your story. The Rays, by design, don't have a lot of so-called stars. If there is one, it's former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. He's patient, answers questions and, as a bonus, can come across, in a good way, like a big kid just having fun in the locker room.
The intense guy: I'm sure there are others, depending on when you catch them. Early in spring training everyone tends to be more relaxed. But I was surprised by the intensity infielder Daniel Robertson showed when we were talking about changing his approach to hitting. Managers love that stuff.
The jerky guy: Every clubhouse seems to have the one guy who has no patience for the media. They sigh when you approach them. They roll their eyes when you ask a question. Strangely, or perhaps fortunately for me, I have yet to find that guy on the Rays.
I checked with a former colleague from the national media who came through Port Charlotte last week and he confirmed that Tampa Bay has one of the best collection of clubhouse guys in the league. That's a credit to manager Kevin Cash and the front office staff.
The bonus category is the go-to guy. That's not a personality type, but rather the one player a reporter would feel comfortable checking in with, no matter the topic of their story. If I were covering this team on a daily basis throughout the season, rather than just during spring training, it would be Mike Zunino. The veteran catcher is a southwest Florida native, friendly and knowledgeable on all facets of the game. That's a tough combination to beat.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
