The last time I spoke with Mike Brosseau he was just another guy bored in quarantine, learning to play the ukulele.
But after tuning up New York Yankees All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman on national television Friday night, everyone knows about the Rays' utilityman.
After all, it was Brosseau who bested Champman with a 10-pitch at bat that would eventually catapult the Rays to a 2-1 victory over the Yankees and a spot in the AL Championship Series.
He may be the toast of Tampa Bay after sending Chapman's 100-mph fastball into the left field seats and breaking an eighth-inning tie, but back in mid-April he was stuck at home just hoping to get back to work.
I spoke with Brosseau a little over a month after spring training had come to an abrupt halt and he was still living in the Port Charlotte house he rented with Rays minor leaguer Kevin Padlo at the start of spring and looking for ways to pass the time.
“We play some video games,” Brosseau said back in April, “A lot of Netflix. I got so bored that I bought a ukulele at one point. So I’m dabbling in that. I learned a couple of cords, learned a couple of songs.”
The 26-year-old said their workouts were limited to playing catch in the backyard and using dumbbells and bands in a makeshift gym in the living room.
Given the uncertainty of when, or even if, baseball would return he was trying not to worry too much about how the Rays' roster would break down and what his place would be on it.
Tampa Bay loves versatility in their players but there are only so many utility spots and he knew that he would be battling Joey Wendle, Daniel Robertson and Nate Lowe for that role behind presumed starters Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames, among others.
Brosseau had hit .348 in spring training, but was sent down to the minors on March 26, a couple of weeks after things shut down.
“Technically I’m on the minor league side of the roster. Whenever we get back, I’m not really positive how that’s going to work," he said at the time. “I talked to (manager Kevin) Cash and he pretty much said this doesn’t mean that I couldn’t still potentially (start) on the Opening Day roster."
It wasn't the first time Brosseau had to face adversity. He had been an undrafted free agent out of Oakland University in Michigan and signed with the Rays for $1,000.
But when the season finally did get underway in July, Brosseau was on the big-league roster, beating out Robertson and others. He rewarded the team's faith in him by batting .302 with 5 homers and 12 RBI in 36 games this season.
In typical Rays' fashion, he lived up to the utility role by logging time at first, second, third, left, right and designated hitter. He even pitched a third of an inning, striking out the only batter he faced against the Blue Jays on Aug. 14.
A few weeks later, Brosseau and Chapman were linked together for a different reason. On Sept. 1, Chapman threw a 101 mph fastball in the direction of Brosseau’s head in the ninth inning of a Rays’ win to continue the bad blood that has festered between the two teams. The next night Brosseau went deep twice against New York in their final regular season meeting.
He didn't really even figure into the Division Series before Friday night. He didn't play in Games 2 and 3 and came in as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement for Wendle at third in Games 1 and 4.
But in Game 5, Brosseau collected a single when he pinch hit for Ji-Man Choi in the sixth for his first hit of the series. Two innings later, he made Rays' history with his first career postseason homer and helped send Tampa Bay to the ALCS for the first time since 2008.
Afterward he told reporters that revenge wasn't part of his thought process in facing Chapman again.
"We put it in the past and we moved on," he said. "The battle that we've had all year with these guys, to go to Game 5 and have such an unbelievably well-played game ... you can't script it any better."
