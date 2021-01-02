It turns out six games was enough after all.
Of the many questions that the Ohio State football team faced since the start of Bowl season, the most frequent, and most pressing one, was whether a six-win team, the Buckeyes were 6-0 this season, should be allowed to compete for a national championship.
It has been that kind of season in Columbus, Ohio (and everywhere else for that matter).
Initially, in August, the Big Ten postponed the football season because of the pandemic. Then the Buckeyes had three games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, including some of their own.
At one point the feeling was that six games was not enough of a sampling, but then the College Football Playoff Committee elected to go ahead and put Ohio State into the final four.
But that didn't deter many throughout college football from opposing the move, including the Buckeyes opponent in the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Swinney complained a six-game schedule wasn't long enough to warrant a spot and even placed Ohio State 11th on his coaches' poll ballot.
But the Buckeyes believed they had something to prove to the college football world and to Clemson in particular. They were trying to beat the Tigers for the first time in five bowl meetings, including three in the playoff.
They were particularly focused on avenging last year's 29-23 loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.
They did just that with Saturday night's semifinal 49-28 victory over the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl.
The win wasn't just vindication for the Ohio State team as a whole, but for their junior quarterback Justin Fields in particular.
The Georgia native was not only going against a quarterback, Clemson star Trevor Lawrence, that nearly everyone had ranked above him in the upcoming NFL Draft, he was coming off a poor showing in the Big Ten Championship Game.
He competed only 12 of 27 for 114 yards and threw 2 interceptions against Northwestern. The performance had some questioning whether he was up for a title run and perhaps whether his No. 2 ranking behind Lawrence was appropriate.
He answered all of that and more on Saturday night as he threw six touchdowns and outplayed Lawrence, despite playing through what appeared to be a painful rib injury after suffering a brutal hit in the first half.
Fields finished the night, completing 22 for 28 for 385 yards and set a Sugar Bowl record for TD passes
Now the Buckeyes head to the CFP title game for the first time since the inaugural playoff and will make their second appearance in the CFP national championship game after beating Oregon to win the 2014 title.
They'll face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.