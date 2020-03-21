There is only one current NFL player who’s a big enough name to knock the word virus from the top of our news feed, even momentarily.
But it might be the most Tampa Bay Bucs thing ever that they were unable to hold a press conference to introduce the biggest free agent signing in franchise history.
Still the fact that Tom Brady is now a Buc is a huge deal. Even at age 42, the former Patriots superstar automatically becomes the best quarterback in the Bucs’ 44-year history.
Tampa Bay does have a tradition of developing Super Bowl quarterbacks, for other teams. At least three quarterbacks the Bucs drafted have won Super Bowls for other teams.
The Bucs’ QB history begins in an unexpected place. Long before he was the Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy winner and the very first quarterback in Bucs’ history. But his tenure was brief and unsuccessful and he was cut loose after one season.
Two years after Spurrier arrived, Tampa Bay drafted the first in what would be a long line first-round quarterbacks.
After a slow start, Grambling star Doug Williams would get a handle on his propensity to overthrow receivers and lead the Bucs to the playoffs three times in his five seasons as a starter, including an AFC Championship appearance in 1979. After a stopover in the USFL, Williams became the first black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, taking the Washington Redskins to the title.
Steve Young began his pro career with the USFL, but after two seasons jumped ship and signed with the Bucs. His time in Tampa was less than memorable, as the team went 3-16 over two seasons with Young as a starter. Of course things went a little better for him in San Francisco where he won two league MVPs and a Super Bowl MVP en route to a Hall of Fame career.
In 1987 the Bucs used the first overall pick of the draft on University of Miami star Vinny Testaverde. Like Williams, before him, Testaverde struggled with his accuracy in the early going. Unlike Williams, it didn’t get much better over his six seasons in Tampa. He would salvage his reputation somewhat with a late resurgence as a starter for the New York Jets and performed well enough as a journeyman backup to play 21 seasons in the NFL.
In 1994, the Bucs tried it again and drafted Fresno State’s Trent Dilfer in the first round. After mostly sitting his rookie year, he too struggled early and never really overcame that slow start in his six seasons in Tampa. He did play well enough to earn a Pro Bowl nod in 1997. However, he is best remembered for, stop me if this sounds familiar, leading another team to a Super Bowl. He game-managed the Baltimore Ravens to the title in 2000.
Finally, in 2001 Brad Johnson arrived. Johnson was sort of the reverse Bucs quarterback. He was a fairly successful QB when he arrived in Tampa Bay and rather than being a young signal-caller who led someone else to the title, became a veteran one who took the Bucs to the promise land. In 2002, he set numerous team passing records and, more importantly, handed Tampa Bay its first and only Lombardi Trophy.
There was a parade of names after Johnson’s departure in 2005, which temporarily ended with the surprising rise and equally surprising fall of Josh Freeman (2009-13). This, of course led us to yet another first overall pick in 2015 and you know how that turned out.
