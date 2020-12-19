Major League Baseball made the announcement last week that it would be incorporating the stats and records of the the Negro Leagues into the official historical record.
Reaction to the announcement was somewhat mixed. Some applauded it as MLB giving long overdue recognition to the players and managers of the Negro Leagues on the 100th anniversary of their founding.
Others believe it was a misguided effort that ends up diminishing the accomplishments of the very players it purports to honor.
Wherever one falls on this discussion, the MLB's decision does give us the opportunity to revisit the memory of some Negro League greats who may have been forgotten over time.
All of this brought to mind an interview I did as a young reporter nearly 25 years ago. Buck O'Neil, the former player who became something of an ambassador for the Negro Leagues, was promoting his book I Was Right On Time.
At the time, I had a very limited knowledge of the Negro Leagues, but after spending an hour speaking with Buck and doing a little research on my own, I came to appreciate just how many great players can out of those leagues.
In an effort to refresh all of our memories, here's my Negro League All-Star lineup.
And, no, it is not a definitive list.
C -- Josh Gibson: One of the best hitters in baseball history, Gibson may have had the highest single-season batting average when he hit .441 in 1943, although in only 342 plate appearances.
1B -- Buck Leonard: A Hall of Famer, Leonard was the long-time cleanup hitter of the legendary Homestead Grays. A career .320 hitter, Leonard led the Negro Leagues in batting in 1948 and led the League in homers on multiple occasions.
2B -- Judy Johnson: A slick fielder with a steady bat who found success as both a player and manager. The position is a bit of a cheat because Johnson was primarily a third baseman, but that position is manned by ...
3B -- Ray Dandridge: An outstanding third baseman, who hit for a high average, batting better than .340 seven times. Dandridge never made it to the majors, spending his last few seasons at Triple-A.
SS -- Pop Lloyd: Babe Ruth allegedly called the slick fielding, lefty-swinging John Henry Lloyd, "the greatest baseball player of all time."
OF -- Oscar Charleston: The talented center fielder played 26 seasons, and hit well over .300 for his career. His best season came in 1921 when he hit 15 home runs, 12 triples, and 17 doubles, stole 31 bases and batted .437.
OF -- Cool Papa Bell: The speedy switch-hitter was the Ichiro Suzuki of his day. The Hall of Famer had a career .328 average and also had an 18-12 record as a pitcher.
OF -- Turkey Stearnes: Stearnes is one of those names that sometimes gets overlooked. Negro League records can be incomplete and unclear, but some researchers put Stearnes as the Negro Leagues all-time home run king.
P -- Satchel Paige: Perhaps the one player most associated with the Negros Leagues not named Jackie Robinson. Paige compiled a 146-64 record in the Negro Leagues before joining the Cleveland Indians at age 42. He helped the Indians win a World Series and he ranked fourth in ERA and fifth in strikeouts per nine innings in his two seasons in Cleveland.
