Major League Baseball is back, kind of, as teams across the country have returned to the field despite dealing with some players opting out and others testing positive COVID-19.
The unusual conditions and abbreviated 60-game schedule make it difficult to predict how any one team or player will fare. Nonetheless, here are some predictions for the postseason award winners that would seem to have very little chance of coming true.
American League
Most Valuable Player: Aaron Judge, RF, Yankees
The obvious choice remains Angels superstar Mike Trout, but given his recent comments, it's no sure thing that the reigning MVP will play the full season, such as it is. For Judge, it all comes down to health, both his own and his teammates. A healthy Judge, with protection around him in the lineup (Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton are projected to him behind him) is capable of being a Triple Crown threat.
Cy Young Award: Tyler Glasnow, SP, Rays
Two years ago it was Blake Snell, last season it was Charlie Morton and now Glasnow's time has arrive. The 26-year-old probably has the best stuff on the Rays' talented pitching staff. The hard-throwing right-hander, who came over from Pittsburgh in the lopsided Chris Archer trade, was red-hot to start the season last year (6-1 with a 1.86) ERA before a mid-May forearm strain sidelined him for most of the season. He's back, healthy and ready to dominant.
Rookie of the Year: Luis Robert, CF, White Sox
Chicago has put together a talented young lineup and the White Sox have handed the center field job to the impressive 22-year-old rookie. The Cuban native is a five-tool player who hit .328 with 32 homers, 92 RBI and 36 steals at three different levels of the minors last season.
Manager of the Year: Kevin Cash, Rays
Cash remains one of the most innovative managers in the game. The shorten season actually plays to his strengths as Cash is a master at manipulating his roster to get the most out of his players and pitching staff. Smart, yet approachable, the former catcher is popular with his players and management.
National League
Most Valuable Player: Mookie Betts, RF, Dodgers
A former MVP with the Red Sox, Betts is a highly valuable three-month rental for the Dodgers. The superstar right fielder is the ultimate 5-tool player, who brings another quality bat and glove to the top of an already deeply talented Dodgers lineup. If L.A. is to make a World Series run, Betts figures to be right at the center of it.
Cy Young Award: Jack Flaherty, SP, Cardinals
The Cardinals right-hander was nearly unhittable in the second half last season. The 24-year-old went 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA and an 0.71 WHIP after the All-Star break. If you throw out a rough June, 0-2 with 7.01 ERA in five starts, his 2019 season on a whole seems to prove he's here to stay. The former first-round pick figures to anchor the Cards' rotation.
Rookie of the Year: Dustin May, SP, Dodgers
The young right-hander with the flowing red mane claims a rotation spot thanks to David Price's decision to opt out of the 2020 season. The 22-year-old May came up in August last year and posted a respectable 2-3 record with a 3.63 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings with only five walks over four starts in 14 games.
Manager of the Year: Joe Girardi, Phillies
The Phillies are loaded with talent up and down the lineup and Girardi provides a steady, experienced hand. He'll need that hard-earned managerial wisdom to navigate a pitching staff with a lot of talent and a lot of inconsistency. But he's the perfect choice to guide this eclectic roster to the postseason.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
