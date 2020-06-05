I've been thinking a lot of about Colin Kaepernick lately.
Whether it's because of the images of people kneeing at protests around the country or because of the controversial statements (and subsequent apologies) made by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees this week, Kaepernick has been on my mind.
Least anyone forget, Kaepernick is the former San Francisco quarterback who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2012-13 season. These days he is probably better remembered for taking a knee during the national anthem to highlight the treatment of black Americans and others by law enforcement in this country.
Kaepernick eventually lost his job with the Niners and ended up out of the NFL for good.
In March of 2017, as the then Sports Editor of the Daytona Beach News-Journal, I wrote a column in which I shared my opinion on why Kaepernick was unable to secure another NFL job. The headline read: "Passer rating, not politics, hurting Kaepernick."
I went on to lay out the argument that his playing style at his age (30 at the time) was not a good fit for most NFL teams. I suggested that if there was an NFL owner who truly thought he could help, he would surely have been signed.
Now come the three words rarely written by myself, or most other sports columnists: I WAS WRONG.
Given the hindsight and distance of three years, my stance at the time seems to be incredibly naive. Kaepernick's numbers that last season were unspectacular but far from worth of a lifetime ban. He threw for more than 2,200 yards and had 12 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Was Kaepernick suddenly no longer good enough to play in the NFL? Here are the names of a 10 quarterbacks who actually took snaps in the NFL last year, please point to the one who is a better QB than Colin Kaepernick. Mike Glennon, Brian Hoyer, Luke Falk, Ryan Finley, Sean Mannion, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, David Fales, Will Grier and David Blough.
But what about the argument (which I made) that Kaepernick's playing style doesn't work in today's NFL? Well, there's a guy in Baltimore named Lamar Jackson, who kind of blew that whole theory out of the water. But he's not the only one. Buffalo's Josh Allen and Houston DeShaun Watson have each found success by using legs as well as their arms.
But Kaepernick has yet to even find his way into anyone's training camp since 2016, much less having the opportunity compete for a starting job. That is a message that, to me, seems clear and punitive.
At this point, there has only been a lone, bizarre unaffiliated tryout last November, a debacle with lawyers from both sides arguing over waiver language overshadowing anything Kaepernick had to showcase on a high school field in Georgia.
Whether or not you agree with the method he chose to deliver his message, and I know many who'll read this will not, it seems to be an inescapable conclusion that the price he paid for delivering it was his career.
On Friday night NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality. Goodell was reacting to players who are currently protesting and issuing statements and calls to action. But the question is whether his statements will have any impact on the guy who looked to bring these issues to the forefront four years ago?
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.