Anyone who spends enough time paying attention to the Tampa Bay Rays will recognize a reoccurring pattern.
First, at some point, the team will trade, or let walk as a free agent, one of their better high profile players. Second, in very short order, another Rays' player (often Kevin Kiermairer, but there are plenty of other examples) will be asked about the transition and will reply with something on the order of: "Yeah, it's tough, but given the front office's track record, you just have to have faith that they know what they're doing."
It happened over the winter to veteran Charlie Morton, a leader in both the rotation and the clubhouse, and more recently to shortstop Willy Adames, whose slick glove, occasional power and relentlessly upbeat attitude was enough to earn him a permanent spot in St. Pete.
But, with due respect to Morton and Adames, there is no bigger recent example than former ace Blake Snell. Sure the left-hander could occasionally stick his cleat in his mouth, but he's also the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner. You may also recall he pitched a heck of a game in the World Series last October.
But the bottom line remains an important number for the Rays. That's not a dig, they are the epitome of the overachieving small-market MLB team. Thus Snell was dealt to the San Diego Padres on Dec. 29 for a package of four young players with very limited major league experience.
Catcher Blake Hunt and righty Cole Wilcox were ticketed for the minors immediately. Hard-throwing Luis Patino was the centerpiece of the deal, but at age 21, no one was quite sure when he'd be ready to contribute at the major league level.
Catcher Francisco Mejia, 25, was consider a top hitting prospect at his position a few years ago. But now he was headed to his third organization still needing to prove he could consistently hit at the top level, while trying to fend off questions about his defense like so many curveballs in the dirt.
Perhaps this deal would work out for the Rays, perhaps not, but one thing seemed certain: The Padres were getting an ace at the height of his powers.
While we're only two months into the season, and neither Patino nor Mejia has punched a ticket to the All-Star Game just yet, Rays GM Erik Neander once again is looking pretty good.
The 28-year-old Snell hasn't exactly set the world on fire. He had an ERA in the mid-4's entering Saturday's action and, inexplicably owns a modest 1-1 record as June looms large.
Snell's big complaint in Tampa Bay was that the Rays' dedication to analytics forced him out of games earlier than he would have liked and cost him wins. Yet he's gone six innings exactly once this season, a no decision against the Rockies on May 18. It's been nearly a month since he notched that one win.
Mejia is hitting a solid, if unspectacular, .258 with 3 homers and 13 RBI while sharing catching duties with Mike Zunino. Mejia's presence seems to have lit a fire under Zunino, who's enjoying his best season as a Ray.
Patino has been used in a limited role. He's currently on the IL with a relatively minor finger laceration, but he's pitched pretty well when healthy. He's got the same 1-1 record as Snell with an ERA that's almost a run lower, albeit in only 15 innings over five appearances.
The encouraging numbers are his 19 strikeouts and the opponent's .214 batting average against him.
Oh, and how are the Rays replacing Snell's innings in the regular rotation? They signed 84-year-old (OK, 41) journeyman Rich Hill in the offseason and, after a rough April, he's 2-2 with a 2.15 ERA and 45 strikeouts in his last seven starts.
Guess the Rays do know what they're doing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.