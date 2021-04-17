OK, let’s start out by admitting that three weeks is a ridiculously small sample size in a Major League Baseball season that, in normal years, stretches approximately from Feb. 15 to New Year’s Eve.
But will that stop us from examining all of the strange occurrences taking place over the early part of the 2021 regular season?
Of course not.
A close examination of the American League standings shows your division leaders are, naturally, the Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners.
In the AL East, the Yankees (last place in the American League) and Rays (around .500, mostly thanks to beating the Yankees) are supposed to be fighting it out for first place and fighting off the Blue Jays. Meanwhile the Red Sox, with a few holes in the lineup and a very questionable rotation, are supposed to be struggling to stay above water.
The Royals were supposed to be in a rebuilding phase while the Indians, Twins and White Sox figured out who was good enough to be on top of the Central.
Out West, the Mariners, well I’m not sure what the heck the Mariners’ plan for 2021 was, but I doubt the Astros and Angels figured it would be leading the division.
In the National League, thank goodness for the World Champion L.A. Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball. In the Central, the Reds are marginally above the Brewers. Milwaukee is generally solid, although pitching always seems to be a problem.
The Reds aren’t a bad team, but they did lose the Cy Young Award winner, Trevor Bauer, in the offseason and start a career third baseman, Eugenio Suarez at shortstop.
In the East, the Mets kind of make sense in first place. They have one of the game’s best starting pitchers in Jacob de Grom, even if they never actually score enough runs for him to win.
And they added a superstar shortstop, Francisco Lindor, in the offseason.
Sure, the standings are a little wacky, but at least the individual statistical leaders make sense, right?
I mean who didn’t figure on Yermin Mercedes leading all of baseball, hitting in the high .400s over the first few weeks of the season?
Wait, you didn’t draft the guy who was supposed to be the White Sox backup catcher in the first round of your fantasy baseball draft?
The NL leader in wins? Bauer? de Grom? Nope. Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon is your leader, albeit with three whole wins. The smart money is on that lead not holding up.
The major league home run leader at least makes sense, it’s Ronald Acuna, the Braves’ budding superstar outfielder.
The AL not so much. Veteran catcher Wilson Ramos is with the Tigers this season, his sixth major league team. He’s already hit six homers after never hitting more than 15 in any of the last five seasons. His career high is 22.
All of that being said, what can we take away from these surprising numbers?
Very, very little.
Over the course of the season, baseball teams and players tend to return to their established norms.
But every once in a while, the game will surprise you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.