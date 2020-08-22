This September will offer a truly unique experience for U.S. sports fans.
Because of the way COVID-19 has forced the alteration of the schedules, for the first time fans of the four major U.S. sports leagues MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL will all be playing meaningful games at this same time.
This once in a lifetime occurrence offers the rare opportunity to take a look at which community is offering the best combination of teams right now. It's a snapshot of a very unique time, but it's still fun to consider what is the best sports town in the here and now.
Let's start with the obvious candidates first:
Los Angeles: L.A. has a strong case to make thanks to the Dodgers, who entered Saturday's action with baseball's best record at 20-8, and the LeBron James-led Lakers, who are currently battling the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs but appear to be one of the teams to beat in the West. The Kings are out of the Stanley Cup chase, so that leaves the Rams (and Chargers, but not really). The Rams were a huge disappointment in 2019, posting a 9-7 record after much hype entering into the season, so it's questionable where expectations should rest.
Boston: The Celtics look strong and are on the verge of clinching their series against the Sixers and advancing. The Bruins are in for a second-round fight against the Lightning, but that's where it ends. The Patriots haven't settled on their starting quarterback and had a bunch of players opt out because of the pandemic and the Red Sox have been awful, crushed by a lack of pitching.
New York: Not much to talk about here beyond the Yankees, in first place but once again bedeviled by injuries. The Mets are struggling, the Knicks and Rangers are a memory (not a great one) and the Nets are one game away from elimination. The less said about the Jets and Giants, the better.
Chicago: The Blackhawks were eliminated and the Bulls a non-factor. Baseball is where Chicago shines at the moment. The Cubs are playing above expectations and in first place in the otherwise awful NL Central and young White Sox are meeting the moment, just one game out, in the competitive AL Central. That leaves the Bears, who may be very good, but they have the little matter of figuring out who their starting quarterback is going to be before anything else.
Finally, finally, we come to the sports city (I know, technically two cities, I'm with ya St. Pete) close to our area geographically, and probably to the hearts of many of our readers.
Tampa Bay: It shouldn't be surprising when considering the success of the Lightning and the competitiveness of the Rays, yet somehow it seems to be. The Bolts are getting ready to face Boston, but as the second seed in the East, figure to have a fighting chance at playing for the Cup. The Rays have 17 wins, tied for second best in the AL and third best overall. They just swept their main rivals, the Yankees, and are about to get pitcher Charlie Morton back from the IL. Finally, there's the Bucs. When was the last time expectations were this high entering the season with Tom Brady, Gronk, a talented receiving corps and a sack happy, if inexperienced, defense (especially in the secondary) this truly could be the year for championships in Tampa Bay.
Wouldn't it be nice if something good came out of 2020?
