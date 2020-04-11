On Friday a story broke that Major League Baseball was considering a plan that would have teams playing regular season games at their spring training facilities.
First and foremost it should be stressed that this is but one of a myriad of ideas that have been floated around MLB headquarters, well the digital version of MLB headquarters at any rate.
On the off chance that this particular idea should come to fruition, that would mean that regular season MLB games would be played at the Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte and CoolToday Park in North Port, featuring the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves respectively.
Before anyone gets too excited, keep in mind that even if games are played in our area, and again that's a long shot, there's a decent chance that they could be played (at least to start) in front of empty stadiums. Meaning that local baseball fans wouldn't be any closer to seeing the games played live than if MLB adopted an earlier plan to play games only in Arizona.
Before getting too far ahead of ourselves I decided to check in with my old friend Bob Nightengale, of USA TODAY, who first reported the story. Bob confirmed that the idea is getting some traction among the baseball people he spoke with and that MLB likes the idea better than doing an Arizona only or Florida only league. He was also quick to point out that everything depends on health and safety concerns.
Playing in Arizona only would cause logistical nightmares, as teams based in Florida for spring training would have to move all their operations to temporary homes.
The time difference would have hurt TV ratings for East Coast teams, no small matter when considering the importance of TV revenue if teams wouldn't be able to make money off of tickets, concessions or parking.
Florida presents its own set of challenges. First and foremost, as almost anyone who has spent a summer here knows, there's an almost daily threat of rain in the summer. Of course, both of the state's major league stadiums have roofs, but you can't play every game there.
Logistically, Florida is tougher than Arizona because the spring training sites are more spread out. There are a number of teams on the Gulf Coast, but there are also several teams in South Florida on the East Coast.
There are a lot of other things to figure out, such as whether the Players Association would agree to what might have to be essentially team quarantine conditions, and in a much less serious vain, six-hour, round-trip bus rides.
Now for the positive side.
Under the realignment plan Nightengale laid out, the Rays and Braves would battle it out in the Grapefruit League South division, along with the Baltimore Orioles (Sarasota), Boston Red Sox (Fort Myers) and Minnesota Twins (Fort Myers).
So that's three teams that won more than 95 games last year, plus perennial contender Boston and the young, and sure to struggle, Orioles. That would make for a pretty cool four-team race and, as far as the O's go, well someone has to finish last.
And while none of the plans mentioned may actually happen, it is fun to contemplate as we sit here in Week 4 of our sports-less world.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
