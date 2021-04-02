What a difference a year makes.
At this time last April, we were excitedly awaiting the start of the baseball season ... the Korean baseball season.
That's right, it's a hard to believe now, but with the pandemic hitting hard all over the country, and most of the world, the Korean Baseball Organization, or KBO, was the best we had to look forward to.
And even the KBO start was delayed until early May. But that didn't stop ESPN from airing its games, and it didn't stop those of us desperate for a sports fix from watching it, although usually on the rebroadcast rather than the original 3 or 4 a.m. air time.
Now 12 months later, look where we are.
This coming week will feature regular season games for the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as the college basketball national championship game and the run up to The Masters, golf's premiere event.
As exciting as it is, things are less than perfect.
Both baseball and the NFL are dealing with potential labor situations.
The baseball season is only a few days old and MLB has already had to postpone some games to positive COVID tests.
While the only attention the NFL normally would be receiving this time of year should be centered around which quarterbacks will be taken in the top of the first round, the spotlight has instead focused on a veteran quarterback, in the worst way possible.
Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has gained national attention after a slew of allegations of inappropriate behavior have surfaced against him. Watson was unhappy with the Texans and had been trying to force a trade. Now that is the least of his problems.
In a far less serious situation in the NBA, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has managed to make annoying actor/superfan Michael Rappaport into a sympathetic character, thanks to some "derogatory language" on a social media message, which also cost Durant a $50,000 fine.
And while baseball has taken some heat for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta on Friday because of some controversial voter legislation in Georgia, The Masters, held in Augusta, Ga., may well receive criticism for not responding to the situation in some significant way.
And while none of that is great, if there's anything to be learned from the last year it's that we need to appreciate what we have. The outlet that sports provides is something that I know I will never underestimate again.
Teams are increasingly allowing more real fans, not the cardboard kind, back into stadiums and arenas and it feels somewhat normal again. Of course, some teams have gone a bit overboard in that area, yes, I'm looking at you Texas Rangers.
And while we're talking about fans returning to stadiums, Tampa Bay Rays fans can start showing up at Tropicana Field on a regular basis.
But looking back over the last 12 months, I remain grateful to have sports back. And not just because my job more or less depends on it.
